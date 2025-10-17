Deputy President Mashatile leads South African delegation on the second day of the Working Visit to Türkiye

His Excellency Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile is today, 16 October 2025, leading the second day of bilateral engagements between South Africa and Türkiye.

Today, the Deputy President has held bilateral engagements with the ATA Holding group, led by its Chairman, Mr Korhan Kurdoğlu, who expressed the major company's readiness to invest in South Africa in the areas including food production and agri-business; cold chain logistics and distribution science and technology; digital transformation; infrastructure and foreign trade synergies; financial services and co-investments, as well as sports, culture and tourism.

Yesterday in Ankara, with his counterpart, Vice-President of the Republic of Türkiye, His Excellency Mr Cevdet Yılmaz, he successfully co-chaired the inaugural South Africa - Türkiye Bi-National Commission (BNC) that concluded with the Signing Ceremony for a number of agreements between South Africa and Türkiye, including the Joint Declaration on the Establishment of the Joint Economic and Trade Commission (JETCO), Memorandum of Understanding in the field of Higher Education and Training, and Memorandum of Understanding regarding Cooperation in the field of Special Economic Zones/Free Zones.

Earlier in the day, Deputy President Mashatile visited the Anitkabir Mausoleum in Ankara, where he laid a wreath as a tribute to Türkiye’s Founder and first President, His Excellency Mr Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.

"I sincerely hope that your immortal spirit will guide our discussions and the high-level dialogue and joint decision-making that our two countries will be engaged in, for mutual development, cooperation and lasting prosperity. We are honoured to be in this sacred midst of history and greatness," said the Deputy President in his message.

Coordinated by the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition, other engagements on 16 October 2025 included a bilateral meeting with Dr Mehmet Demiroğlu, CEO of TAI/TUSAṢ; engagement with Mr Ahmet Akyol, CEO & President of Aselsan.

On 17 October 2025, Deputy President Mashatile will attend and deliver keynote addresses at the South Africa - Türkiye Business Council as well as the 5th Biennial Türkiye Africa Business and Economic Forum which will be held in Istanbul.

The Deputy President is accompanied by the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Mr Ronald Lamola; Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Mr Parks Tau; Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Bonginkosi Nzimande; Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Ms Angie Motshekga; Minister of Tourism, Ms Patricia De Lille; Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Ms Nokuzola Capa; Deputy Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Ms Peace Mabe; and Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training, Dr Nomusa Dube-Ncube.

