Encino Plastic Surgeon on Deep Plane vs. Traditional Facelift

Dr. Andrew Cohen highlights differences between the deep plane and traditional facelift techniques, including how each procedure is performed.

ENCINO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Visible signs of aging—such as sagging skin, deep wrinkles, and drooping facial features—can be effectively improved with facelift surgery. This popular facial rejuvenation procedure can be performed utilizing a variety of techniques, with two common options being a deep plane and traditional approach. These surgical techniques can enhance facial contours and restore a more youthful appearance. While both methods aim to achieve natural-looking results, there are important differences between them in terms of performance and outcome.Dr. Andrew Cohen, a board-certified plastic surgeon in Encino , explains that the traditional facelift is designed to tighten skin and reposition underlying tissues for a smoother, younger-looking appearance. It can be especially effective for treating sagging skin in the mid-to-lower face and neck. This approach typically involves lifting the skin and superficial muscular layer (SMAS) to address jowls and deep creases.By contrast, the deep plane facelift goes further beneath the surface, lifting and repositioning deeper facial structures—including the SMAS and facial fat pads—without separating the skin from the muscle layer. Dr. Cohen notes that the deep plane technique allows for more natural-looking results, particularly in the cheeks and nasolabial folds, and tends to provide longer-lasting outcomes with less tension on the skin. This can help reduce the risk of an overly “pulled” look.While he says both procedures can deliver excellent results, Dr. Cohen emphasizes that the best facelift technique depends on the patient’s unique anatomy, goals, and degree of facial aging. He adds that patients seeking the most dramatic yet natural-looking rejuvenation may benefit more from the deep plane approach, whereas those with moderate aging may achieve their desired outcome with a traditional facelift.About Andrew T. Cohen, MD, FACSDr. Andrew Cohen is a board-certified plastic surgeon dedicated to helping patients throughout Southern California enhance their appearance with personalized, high-quality care. At his Encino-based practice, he performs a wide range of surgical and non-surgical procedures, including breast augmentation , tummy tuck, and BOTOXCosmetic. Dr. Cohen’s extensive training includes a residency in plastic surgery and general surgery at Loma Linda University, followed by advanced fellowship training in aesthetic and oculoplastic surgery. He is a member of several leading professional organizations, including the American Board of Plastic Surgeons, American Society of Plastic Surgeons, The Aesthetic Society, California Society of Plastic Surgeons, and the Los Angeles Society of Plastic Surgeons. Dr. Cohen is available for an interview upon request.For more information, visit drandrewcohen.com, facebook.com/DrAndrewTCohen, or instagram.com/andrewcohenmd.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.drandrewcohen.com/news-room/encino-plastic-surgeon-on-deep-plane-vs-traditional-facelift/ ###Andrew T. Cohen, MD, FACS5400 Balboa BlvdSuite 217Encino, CA 91316(310) 659-8771Rosemont Media

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.