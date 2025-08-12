Clearview AI Ranks No. 710 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Ranked No. 22 in Artificial Intelligence in Data, With a Three-Year Revenue Growth of 595 Percent

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clearview AI , the world’s leading facial recognition system, has once again earned a coveted spot on the Inc. 5000 , the definitive ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Ranked No. 710 overall and No. 22 nationally in the Artificial Intelligence & Data category. This marks Clearview AI’s second appearance on the list, rising sharply from No. 1,820 in 2024 to its current position.The Inc. 5000 list celebrates entrepreneurial excellence by spotlighting companies that have achieved rapid revenue growth despite challenges like economic uncertainty, inflation, labor market shifts, and global volatility.“Being named to the Inc. 5000 for the second time is a testament to the power of our technology and to our team’s dedication to public safety and national security,” said Hal Lambert, Co-CEO of Clearview AI. “Our cutting-edge facial recognition system has transformed the industry and, more importantly, has helped make the world safer and more secure. Being included on the Inc. 5000 list is further proof that Clearview AI is achieving its mission.”This recognition comes at a pivotal time when national security, public safety, and the protection of at-risk populations are urgent global priorities. Clearview AI’s advanced technology strengthens public safety efforts by aiding in the apprehension of criminals, combating threats like human trafficking and child exploitation, and promoting justice through both convictions and exonerations. From 2021 to 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth of 595 percent—reflecting both market demand and the impact of its technology. Clearview AI continues to broaden its support of non-profit organizations that assist victims of human and child trafficking, furthering its commitment to protecting vulnerable communities. By equipping defense and intelligence agencies with its facial recognition search engine, which searches over 60 billion images from publicly available websites, Clearview AI plays a crucial role in identifying unknown individuals, detecting threats, and enhancing national security.“Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company’s tenacity and clarity of vision,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. “These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn’t just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy.”METHODOLOGYCompanies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.ABOUT INC.Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com ABOUT CLEARVIEW AIClearview AI provides law enforcement and government agencies with a revolutionary facial recognition search engine that helps investigators solve crimes after the fact. Its platform of more than 60 billion facial images, the largest known database of its kind, is sourced from public-only web sources, including news media, mugshot websites, public social media, and many other open sources. Law enforcement and government agencies that use Clearview AI receive high-quality leads with fewer resources expended. When supported by other evidence, these leads help law enforcement and government officials accurately and rapidly identify suspects, protect victims, and keep communities safe. Clearview AI’s mission is to help reduce crime, fraud and risk, to create safer communities, ensure secure commerce, and enhance our national security and military defense. TIME named Clearview AI one of the world's "100 Most Influential Companies."MEDIA CONTACTmedia-requests@clearview.ai

