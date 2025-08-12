Rainbow Hill Foundation Launches to Put LGBTQ+ Empowerment Front and Center

Andrew Fox and Joey Bachrach

Turning generosity into action for members of the LGBTQ+ community fighting addiction

We envision a world where no LGBTQ+ person is left behind because of lack of funding or support.” — Joey Bachrach

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a time when LGBTQ+ communities face unprecedented challenges from shrinking resources to rising discrimination Rainbow Hill Foundation emerges as a vital new force. Rainbow Hill Foundation is committed to turning donations into immediate action, providing critical funding and support where it’s needed most to protect and empower LGBTQ+ lives.

Today marks the official launch of the Rainbow Hill Foundation, a philanthropic organization dedicated to uplifting and funding the LGBTQ+ community through donations, grants, and partnerships. Born from the vision to provide services for those needing support as they recover from addiction, Rainbow Hill Foundation will serve as a beacon of support for initiatives in mental health recovery therapies, housing, and wellness.

Rainbow Hill Foundation is designed to amplify the voices of LGBTQ+ individuals, remove financial obstacles for life-saving programs, and ensure that every person in the LGBTQ+ community feels seen and supported as they strive for a life beyond addiction. “Every dollar given to Rainbow Hill Foundation has the potential to create ripples of change,” says co-founder, Joey Bachrach. “We envision a world where no LGBTQ+ person is left behind because of lack of funding or support.” “In many ways Rainbow Hill Foundation is the culmination of previous efforts,” added co-founder Andrew Fox. He and his husband Joey Bachrach first started Rainbow Hill Sober Living in 2021 and Rainbow Hill Recovery in 2023. Having already impacted countless lives, Rainbow Hill Foundation represents the next step, transforming these local successes into a global organization recognized for standing with the LGBTQ+ community through both public challenges and private struggles. Both Fox and Bachrach have made it their life’s work to provide help for all those in the LGBTQ+ community who strive to live a sober and rewarding life.

Rainbow Hill Foundation’s mission is simple yet urgent, to connect resources where they are needed most. Through individual and corporate donations, Rainbow Hill Foundation will fund grassroots organizations, community programs, and mental health services that promote equality and representation. As the current administration continues to cut funding for LGBTQ+ programs and services, the urgency for an organization such as Rainbow Hill Foundation is imperative.

Rainbow Hill Foundation is inviting donors, partners, and allies to join in its mission. Contributions of any size will directly fund programs that change and save lives.

About

Rainbow Hill Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to funding and empowering the LGBTQ+ community through donations, grants, and partnerships. By directing resources toward mental health, housing, and advocacy, Rainbow Hill Foundation works to create a future where LGBTQ+ individuals can thrive without barriers.

