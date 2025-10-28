A New Force Is Changing the Landscape of LGBTQ+ Support In Challenging Times

Rainbow Hill Logo Rainbow Hill Foundation Founders Rainbow Hill Foundation

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a time when LGBTQ+ communities continue to face rising discrimination and shrinking resources, a new organization has quietly become a vital force for empowerment, equity, and healing. Dedicated to turning donations into direct impact, Rainbow Hill Foundation provides essential funding and support to protect and uplift LGBTQ+ lives across the country.

If you haven’t heard of it yet, this philanthropic initiative funds life-saving programs in mental health, recovery, housing, and wellness. Guided by the belief that everyone deserves access to compassionate, affirming care, it connects donors with programs that meet real needs in real time.

“Every dollar given has the potential to create ripples of change,” says Joey Bachrach, co-founder of the organization. “We envision a world where no LGBTQ+ person is left behind because of lack of funding or support.” Rather than simply raising awareness, Rainbow Hill Foundation channels resources directly into action. It removes financial barriers for LGBTQ+ individuals seeking help and amplifies the community-based organizations already doing the work on the ground. From small recovery programs to mental health services and housing initiatives, it ensures that funding never becomes the obstacle to saving lives.

“In many ways, this foundation is the evolution of our earlier work,” explains Andrew Fox, co-founder. He and his husband, Bachrach, previously founded Rainbow Hill Sober Living in 2021 and Rainbow Hill Recovery in 2023. “After seeing firsthand how funding gaps limit access to care, we knew we needed to create something bigger, something that could support more people, more programs, and more healing.”

The mission is simple but urgent, to connect resources where they’re needed most. As public funding for LGBTQ+ programs continues to decline, many organizations are left struggling to meet growing demand. Rainbow Hill Foundation fills that gap by supporting the programs and people who make a tangible difference, from therapy and trauma recovery to safe housing and community wellness. “The LGBTQ+ community is resilient, but resilience shouldn’t have to mean going without support,” Bachrach says. “We want to make sure that those doing the hard work, on both the giving and receiving ends, have the resources they need to keep going.”

The foundation operates on a model of transparency, accountability, and compassion. Every donation goes toward initiatives that have been carefully vetted to ensure they promote inclusion, dignity, and measurable impact. Whether it’s funding a grassroots counseling program for the queer community or helping a housing organization keep its doors open, the purpose is clear, to make support sustainable, equitable, and accessible for all.

Co-founders Bachrach and Fox bring deep personal experience and empathy to their work. As a married couple who have both navigated the complexities of sobriety and recovery, they understand what it means to seek help in spaces that are not always welcoming or affirming. That understanding shaped their earlier ventures, Rainbow Hill Sober Living and Rainbow Hill Recovery, and it continues to guide the mission behind this new initiative.

“Our journey has always been about creating spaces where LGBTQ+ people can heal without fear of judgment,” Fox says. “This foundation is our way of expanding that healing to reach beyond treatment centers, to support the entire network of LGBTQ+ lives and organizations that make recovery and wellness possible.”

Across the country, LGBTQ+ individuals face increasing challenges in accessing affordable, affirming care. The decline in public funding, combined with the effects of stigma and discrimination, has left many without the resources they need to thrive. This organization steps in where those systems fall short, ensuring that every dollar raised helps build a stronger, more compassionate network of support.

“Philanthropy isn’t just about writing checks,” Fox notes. “It’s about standing up for people who are too often forgotten. We’re here to remind the world that LGBTQ+ lives matter and that they deserve care, dignity, and opportunity.”



About Rainbow Hill Foundation

Founded in 2025 by Joey Bachrach and Andrew Fox, Rainbow Hill Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to ensuring that every member of the LGBTQ+ community has access to affirming, life-saving care regardless of their ability to pay.

Born from the work of Rainbow Hill Recovery and Rainbow Hill Sober Living, the Foundation was created after Joey and Andrew saw too many queer and trans individuals turned away from treatment and safe housing simply because they couldn’t afford it. Having personally provided scholarships from their own pockets, they launched Rainbow Hill Foundation to expand this mission and invite the community to help make affirming care accessible for all.

Rainbow Hill Foundation transforms compassion into direct impact, providing scholarships for mental health treatment, recovery programs, and sober housing so that cost is never a barrier to healing. Every donation helps someone find safety, community, and a path toward wholeness.

Join us in making recovery accessible for every LGBTQ+ person who needs it.

Donate today at gofundme.com/f/support-rainbow-hill-foundations-impact.

