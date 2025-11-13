Carousel Collaborates with Amazon Signage to Deliver Affordable Digital Signage with Amazon Signage Stick

Carousel Software and Amazon Signage Stick Carousel and Amazon Signage Stick Collaboration

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carousel, a leader in digital signage software for education, corporate, and government organizations, today announced its collaboration with Amazon Signage to bring its powerful, easy-to-manage content management system (CMS) to the Amazon Signage Stick.

The Amazon Signage Stick is a powerful, reliable and affordable digital media player purpose-built to elevate and simplify signage for businesses and organizations of all sizes. With its secure, plug-and-play design and seamless integration with content management software providers like Carousel, you can simply connect the Signage Stick to a compatible display, select it from the Amazon Signage mobile app, choose Carousel from the CMS dropdown list, and then proceed to Carousel for authentication. There is no need for technical expertise, and by using one Signage Stick per display, it is fast and easy to expand across displays and locations.

"The Amazon Signage Stick hits the exact right mix of scalability, reliability, and affordability that is a perfect fit for Carousel," said John Reilly, chief operating officer of Carousel. "Together with the Amazon Signage mobile app, you can now easily deploy and manage enterprise-grade digital signage throughout your entire facility or campus in mere minutes, while also relying on the rock-solid multi-user content creation and approval workflows delivered by Carousel."

With this collaboration, Carousel continues to advance its mission of connecting people through information and storytelling. Whether in classrooms, meeting spaces, or municipal buildings, users can now pair Carousel’s content management software with Amazon Signage’s dedicated, affordable hardware—making it easier than ever to share information and inspire engagement across every screen.

For more information, visit the Carousel page for the Amazon Signage Stick.



About Amazon Signage Stick

The Amazon Signage Stick is a powerful, reliable and affordable media player purpose-built for businesses and organizations of all sizes. With its secure, plug-and-play design and seamless integration with leading content management software providers, you can quickly and professionally display your dynamic content on any screen to improve communications and enhance engagement with customers and employees. Whether deploying a single display or scaling multiple locations, you can elevate your communications and impact with Amazon Signage. Learn more: https://signage.amazon.com/

About Carousel Digital Signage Software

Carousel is a digital signage software platform that makes content management easy, scalable, and reliable. With a deep feature set and strong technology partnerships, Carousel gives you the most value in digital signage. Carousel is a division of Tightrope Media Systems. You can reach the Carousel team at 612-261-1000, visit www.carouselsignage.com or email marketing@carouselsignage.com.

