AI BAND 'RAINBOW HILL' LAUNCHES TO FUND LGBTQ+ ADDICTION RECOVERY AND SOBER LIVING SCHOLARSHIPS

Rainbow Hill Brick by Brick Rainbow Hill Foundation Logo

Every time someone listens, shares, or downloads a track, they’re helping someone find safety, treatment, and community,” — Joey Bachrach

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sober Influencer, Joey Bachrach creates an AI band to fund treatment and housing scholarships for LGBTQ+ individuals seeking recovery through Rainbow Hill Foundation.

Created by Joey Bachrach, co-founder of Rainbow Hill Foundation, Rainbow Hill is an AI-assisted music project designed to fund treatment and sober living scholarships for LGBTQ+ individuals struggling with addiction. The band merges artificial intelligence, human emotion, and social purpose to help queer people find hope, healing, and a home. Every stream, download, and video view directly supports Rainbow Hill Foundation, which provides scholarships for addiction treatment and sober living programs at a variety of LGBTQ+-affirming recovery centers across the country. “For so many queer people battling addiction, the hardest part isn’t wanting to get help, it’s finding a place that feels safe,” said Bachrach. “Rainbow Hill Foundation exists to remove barriers. If music can open hearts and also open doors to recovery, that’s powerful.”

Rainbow Hill is a creative project at the intersection of technology, emotion, and social impact. Bachrach, a longtime advocate for creative recovery, built the band as both a storytelling platform and a fundraising engine. Each song and video produced by Rainbow Hill is created using a blend of AI-generated music and video. “No Longer an Outcast” is the emotional opening statement from Brick by Brick. What began as a reflection on Joey’s experience growing up queer and being bullied has evolved into a bold anthem of empowerment and pride. With haunting honesty and cinematic production, the song traces a journey from isolation to self-love, reclaiming every painful memory as proof of survival. “No Longer an Outcast” speaks to anyone who has ever felt unseen or unaccepted, transforming childhood wounds into a chorus of strength and belonging.

“Recovery isn’t quiet or linear,” Bachrach explained. “It’s messy, it’s emotional, and it’s deeply personal. I wanted Rainbow Hill to sound like that.” Proceeds from Rainbow Hill’s music, including streaming revenue, downloads, and video views go directly to Rainbow Hill Foundation, which issues scholarships to LGBTQ+ individuals who need financial assistance for addiction treatment or sober living. These scholarships can be applied to a variety of trusted recovery centers and sober living programs nationwide. The Foundation’s goal is to make recovery not only possible, but sustainable by bridging the critical gap between treatment and long-term stability.

The music is available now on iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify, and YouTube, inviting audiences everywhere to become part of the movement. “Lifetimes (Brick by Brick)” is the heartbeat of the album, a song about tearing everything down to rebuild stronger, freer, and more authentic than before. It was inspired by Joey and Andrew’s journey through recovery and the process of creating Rainbow Hill from the ground up. The lyrics reflect the moments of doubt, courage, and gratitude that come with starting over, reminding listeners that healing isn’t instant.

The LGBTQ+ community continues to experience disproportionately high rates of substance use disorder, often driven by stigma, trauma, and social isolation. Yet, access to affirming treatment and safe housing remains limited. “Every time someone listens, shares, or downloads a track, they’re helping someone find safety, treatment, and community,” Bachrach said. “It’s the simplest way to make a difference just by listening.” Rainbow Hill Foundation was created to help provide practical, financial, and emotional support for queer individuals seeking recovery. Through the proceeds of Rainbow Hill’s music, the Foundation funds treatment admissions, therapy sessions, and sober living housing for individuals who would otherwise go without help.

Each release from Rainbow Hill explores themes of identity, belonging, and rebirth, creating an evolving body of work that speaks to the universal human experience through a distinctly queer lens.



ABOUT RAINBOW HILL FOUNDATION

Rainbow Hill Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to making queer recovery accessible, affirming, and sustainable for LGBTQ+ individuals seeking mental health and addiction treatment. Founded by Joey Bachrach and Andrew Fox to fund addiction recovery and sober living scholarships for LGBTQ+ individuals. The Foundation is funded in part through proceeds from Rainbow Hill, the AI band and creative project that uses technology and music to raise awareness and generate resources for the LGBTQ+ recovery community.

Rainbow Hill’s music is available now on Apple Music, Spotify, and YouTube.

For more information or to donate, visit https://rainbowhillfoundation.org/

Rainbow Hill Brick by Brick YouTube Playlist

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.