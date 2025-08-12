Consilium Announces Key Leadership Promotions to Drive Continued Growth

Leading healthcare staffing company announces promotions that reflect their continued growth and commitment to developing internal experts.

IRVING, TX, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Consilium, a leading healthcare staffing and recruitment company, today announced the promotion of two key executives to expanded leadership roles, reflecting the company's continued growth and commitment to developing internal experts.

Brent Burrows has been promoted to Executive Vice President over Account Management and Recruiting after nearly fourteen years of distinguished service with Consilium. Since joining the organization in December 2011, Burrows has been instrumental in driving the company's growth and success.

"Brent is a leader among leaders," said Matt Baade. "He has led our largest division, Primary Care, to growth of better than 100% during his tenure. Along the way he has directly mentored and indirectly influenced more people than I could count. We look forward to Brent applying his leadership more broadly across all of Consilium, and expect his promotion to serve as a catalyst for accelerated growth in 2026 and beyond."

"His impact extends far beyond the impressive metrics – over 18,000 days filled through his own production and mentoring of at least twelve Regional Vice Presidents, eight directors, and multiple consultants. This promotion serves as a catalyst for accelerated growth at Consilium."

Allie Purnell has been elevated to Divisional Vice President of Primary Care, taking over leadership of Consilium's flagship division.

Her career progression includes serving as Regional Vice President of Primary Care Midwest, where she partnered with Ryan Morrow to lead one of the most productive teams in company history. Under their leadership, the Primary Care Midwest team successfully spun off Primary Care West, which recently earned Team of the Year honors.

The Primary Care Midwest team under Purnell's influence has developed an exceptional leadership pipeline, producing three current Divisional Vice Presidents, four Regional Vice Presidents, and two Directors within Consilium.

Strategic Vision for Growth

These promotions reflect Consilium's commitment to recognizing and developing exceptional talent from within. Both Burrows and Purnell have demonstrated the leadership qualities and strategic vision necessary to drive Consilium's continued success in the evolving healthcare staffing marketplace.

