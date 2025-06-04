Consilium Releases 2025 Trends in Locum Tenens Report, Revealing Data-Driven Insights for Healthcare Success

Consilium shares insights that demonstrate their ongoing commitment to excellence in healthcare staffing success.

IRVING, TX, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Consilium today announced the release of its comprehensive 2025 Trends in Locum Tenens Report, sharing critical data-driven insights that demonstrate the firm's ongoing commitment to excellence in healthcare staffing services.

The report aims to set healthcare organizations and professionals up for success by providing current data and strategic insights from experienced locum tenens professionals.

The analysis presents valuable data from healthcare professionals regarding what they prioritize when evaluating locum tenens opportunities, while also examining how forward-thinking healthcare facilities are strategically leveraging locum tenens for long-term organizational success amid the physician shortage.

"This data demonstrates what we've seen for a long time: Locum tenens isn't just about temporary fixes," says Matt Baade, Executive Vice President at Consilium. "It's a formula for long-term success on both sides of the healthcare coin, and increasingly, the key to providing quality healthcare for a lot of communities."

This report underscores Consilium's dedication to delivering data-driven solutions that address the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. By analyzing current market trends and professional preferences, the company continues to position itself as a trusted partner for healthcare organizations seeking sustainable locum tenens solutions.

The 2025 Trends in Locum Tenens Report is now available and represents Consilium's commitment to transparency and thought leadership in the healthcare staffing sector.

About Consilium

Consilium Staffing was founded by six industry veterans who bring over 100 years of combined experience. With a strong understanding of locum tenens and the broader healthcare landscape, this award-winning firm focuses on creating genuine partnerships and providing unmatched support to both healthcare facilities and professionals.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.