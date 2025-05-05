Consilium Staffing Introduces Concierge Departments to Enhance Provider Experience

A leader in locum tenens, Consilium Staffing announces the creation of two specialized departments: The Travel Concierge and The Payment Concierge.

IRVING, TX, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A leader in locum tenens, Consilium Staffing announces the creation of two specialized departments: The Travel Concierge and The Payment Concierge. This unveiling marks a significant step forward in the agency's dedication to enhance the "Consilium Experience" and strengthens their commitment to outstanding service.

Key highlights:

Their Travel Concierge department is designed to deliver seamless onboarding and travel coordination for providers, including personalized assistance and arranging accommodations.

The Payment Concierge department will focus on streamlining timesheet processing and expense reimbursement, ensuring payments are handled accurately and efficiently.

“The growth of our teams and the expansion of our services reflect our deep commitment to supporting both providers and healthcare facilities with unparalleled service,” says Monique Degraauw, Chief Financial Officer at Consilium Staffing.

“As we continue to evolve, these new concierge departments ensure that every provider receives the individualized attention and seamless experience they deserve. This is a major step forward in delivering on our mission to make a lasting impact in healthcare staffing.”



About Consilium Staffing

Consilium Staffing is a nationally recognized locum tenens firm with over a decade of award-winning industry leadership. Founded by six healthcare staffing veterans with more than 70 years of experience, Consilium operates on the principle that people come first—prioritizing relationships over placements to ensure healthcare facilities and providers receive unmatched support.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.