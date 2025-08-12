MSP Leonardtown Press Release 8/12/2025
Lieutenant Krystle Rossignol
Barrack “T” Leonardtown
23200 Leonard Hall Drive
Leonardtown, MD 20650
301-475-8955 Main
301-475-2948 Fax
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: August 12, 2025
On 8/2/2025, Troopers responded to the Maryland International Raceway, located at 27861 Budds Creek Rd, Mechanicsville, MD for the report of a vehicle that struck a parked RV. Upon making contact with the driver of the striking vehicle, identified as Jamere Andre Alexander, 37 of Fairfax, VA, a handgun was observed in plain view on the driver’s side floorboard. The handgun was found to be loaded. Investigation revealed Alexander to be a prohibited person from owning/possessing firearms. Alexander was also displaying signs of impairment and performed standard field sobriety tests unsatisfactorily. He was arrested by TFC Piscopo-Bann and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Handgun in Vehicle, Loaded Handgun in Vehicle, Handgun on Person, Loaded Handgun on Person, Firearm Possession-Crime Vio/Felony Conviction, and Illegal Possession of Ammunition. He was also issued numerous citations relating to driving under the influence.
On 8/3/2025, Tpr Pifer responded to the Wawa, located at 30320 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD for the report of a suspicious person. Investigation revealed that Mark Allen Nalborczyk, 37 of Waldorf, MD stole several items from the Wawa. Nalborczyk was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Theft: Less Than $100.00.
The following people were arrested for Driving Under the Influence:
- On 8/2/2025, Jamere Andre Alexander, 37 of Fairfax, VA was arrested by TFC Piscopo-Bann
- On 8/3/2025, Christopher McKinley Roach, 47 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Abdel Wahab
- On 8/9/2025, Chelsea Marie Klepfer, 22 of Anderson, IN was arrested by Tpr Pifer
- On 8/9/2025, Leevon Rashaud Tatem, 41 of Hyattsville, MD was arrested by Tpr Pifer
- On 8/10/2025, Talmage Michael Lewis, 28 of Owings, MD was arrested by TFC Engleman
- On 8/11/2025, Patrick Fountain Perry, 48 of Washington, DC was arrested by Tpr Pifer
The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:
- On 7/31/2025, Porsche Nicole Timberlake, 36 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Olayanju for FTA: Driving without a required license
- On 7/31/2025, LaQuana Rayelle Dickens, 23 of Great Mills, MD was arrested by Tpr Oliva Flores for FTA: Driving an uninsured vehicle
- On 8/1/2025, Francisco Sanchez Villegas, 47 of Raleigh, NC was arrested by Tpr Olayanju for FTA: Driving with a suspended out-of-state license
- On 8/4/2025, Ashley Danielle Ford, 39 of Indian Head, MD was arrested by Tpr Spruell for FTA: Driving an uninsured vehicle
- On 8/6/2025, Almina Dautovic, 41 of Hollywood, MD was arrested by Tpr Oliva Flores for FTA: Driving without a required license
- On 8/7/2025, Carlton Everett Russell, 58 of Saint Leonard, MD was arrested by TFC Larimer for FTA: Driving without a required license
- On 8/8/2025, Maurice Thomas Massey, 31 of Washington, DC was arrested by Tpr Abdel Wahab for FTA: Driving with a suspended out-of-state license
- On 8/11/2025, Jordan Dayvon Rice, 23 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Tpr Phelps for Second Degree Assault
All persons charged with a crime are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
