MSP Leonardtown Press Release 8/12/2025

August 12, 2025

Lieutenant Krystle Rossignol

Barrack “T” Leonardtown

23200 Leonard Hall Drive

Leonardtown, MD 20650

301-475-8955 Main

301-475-2948 Fax

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: August 12, 2025

On 8/2/2025, Troopers responded to the Maryland International Raceway, located at 27861 Budds Creek Rd, Mechanicsville, MD for the report of a vehicle that struck a parked RV. Upon making contact with the driver of the striking vehicle, identified as Jamere Andre Alexander, 37 of Fairfax, VA, a handgun was observed in plain view on the driver’s side floorboard. The handgun was found to be loaded. Investigation revealed Alexander to be a prohibited person from owning/possessing firearms. Alexander was also displaying signs of impairment and performed standard field sobriety tests unsatisfactorily. He was arrested by TFC Piscopo-Bann and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Handgun in Vehicle, Loaded Handgun in Vehicle, Handgun on Person, Loaded Handgun on Person, Firearm Possession-Crime Vio/Felony Conviction, and Illegal Possession of Ammunition. He was also issued numerous citations relating to driving under the influence.

On 8/3/2025, Tpr Pifer responded to the Wawa, located at 30320 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD for the report of a suspicious person. Investigation revealed that Mark Allen Nalborczyk, 37 of Waldorf, MD stole several items from the Wawa. Nalborczyk was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Theft: Less Than $100.00.

The following people were arrested for Driving Under the Influence:

On 8/2/2025, Jamere Andre Alexander, 37 of Fairfax, VA was arrested by TFC Piscopo-Bann

On 8/3/2025, Christopher McKinley Roach, 47 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Abdel Wahab

On 8/9/2025, Chelsea Marie Klepfer, 22 of Anderson, IN was arrested by Tpr Pifer

On 8/9/2025, Leevon Rashaud Tatem, 41 of Hyattsville, MD was arrested by Tpr Pifer

On 8/10/2025, Talmage Michael Lewis, 28 of Owings, MD was arrested by TFC Engleman

On 8/11/2025, Patrick Fountain Perry, 48 of Washington, DC was arrested by Tpr Pifer

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

On 7/31/2025, Porsche Nicole Timberlake, 36 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Olayanju for FTA: Driving without a required license

On 7/31/2025, LaQuana Rayelle Dickens, 23 of Great Mills, MD was arrested by Tpr Oliva Flores for FTA: Driving an uninsured vehicle

On 8/1/2025, Francisco Sanchez Villegas, 47 of Raleigh, NC was arrested by Tpr Olayanju for FTA: Driving with a suspended out-of-state license

On 8/4/2025, Ashley Danielle Ford, 39 of Indian Head, MD was arrested by Tpr Spruell for FTA: Driving an uninsured vehicle

On 8/6/2025, Almina Dautovic, 41 of Hollywood, MD was arrested by Tpr Oliva Flores for FTA: Driving without a required license

On 8/7/2025, Carlton Everett Russell, 58 of Saint Leonard, MD was arrested by TFC Larimer for FTA: Driving without a required license

On 8/8/2025, Maurice Thomas Massey, 31 of Washington, DC was arrested by Tpr Abdel Wahab for FTA: Driving with a suspended out-of-state license

On 8/11/2025, Jordan Dayvon Rice, 23 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Tpr Phelps for Second Degree Assault

All persons charged with a crime are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

