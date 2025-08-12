Massive Bio and Prognos Health Announce Strategic Partnership to Expand Oncology Access

Massive Bio & Prognos Health

Collaboration leverages Massive Bio's clinical expertise with Prognos Health's real-world data to deliver distinctive, actionable intelligence.

Our expertise lies in harmonizing vast, disparate lab data. Through this partnership, we are not just providing data; we are tokenizing it into event-driven intelligence.” — Bill Paquin, Chief Commercial Officer

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Collaboration leverages Massive Bio 's clinical expertise with Prognos Health 's real-world data to deliver distinctive, actionable intelligence for life sciences companies.Massive Bio, a leader in AI-enabled oncology trial matching and patient access, and Prognos Health, a provider of actionable lab data, today announced an exclusive, strategic partnership. The collaboration is designed to provide pharmaceutical clients with enhanced, actionable real-world data and insights by combining Massive Bio's deep clinical expertise and network with Prognos Health's robust data harmonization and enrichment framework. This partnership focuses on advancing the patient journey and supporting Massive Bio's mission for oncology patient access and Prognos' mission to unlock the power of data to improve health, particularly in complex clinical populations, including oncology.The integrated platform provides a suite of solutions for pharmaceutical, biotech, and CRO clients. The platform will be available starting in Q4 2025. Massive Bio's prescreening network supports approximately 50,000 cancer patients annually, with a roadmap to scale to 250,000 patients by 2027. Prognos Health offers fully integrated and harmonized lab and health records on more than 325 million de-identified patients.“Our expertise lies in harmonizing vast, disparate lab data. Through this partnership, we are not just providing data; we are tokenizing it into event-driven intelligence,” said Bill Paquin, Chief Commercial Officer at Prognos Health.“This is the nervous system for clinical trial enrollment. The combination of tokenization and trigger alerts allows our SYNERGY-AI platform to operate with unprecedented precision and speed,” said Selin Kurnaz, Ph.D., Co-founder and CEO of Massive Bio. “Partnering with Prognos elevates this by layering rich clinical and genomic data for smarter, faster, real-time, actionable intervention, ensuring no patient or trial opportunity is missed.”“For an oncologist, the flood of clinical data can be overwhelming. This system cuts through the noise,” said Arturo Loaiza-Bonilla, M.D., M.S.Ed., Co-founder and Chief Medical Officer of Massive Bio. “Our prescreening hubs and AI-powered analytics create a mission-control capability that works 24/7 to identify and match patients. This is actionable intelligence at the point of care that directly empowers physicians and accelerates patient access to novel therapies. Together, we’re redefining how cancer trials are activated, digitally and AI-enabled, making the process scalable, data-driven, and fundamentally patient-centric.”About Massive Bio: Massive Bio, co-founded by Selin Kurnaz, Arturo Loaiza-Bonilla, and Çağatay Çulcuoğlu, transforms the pharmaceutical value chain with AI-driven solutions. As an AI-enabled real-world data company, it streamlines the patient journey, enhances access to advanced treatment options, and optimizes clinical trials. Massive Bio collaborates with pharmaceutical companies, research organizations, and healthcare institutions worldwide. A founding member of the CancerX public-private partnership and participant in the Cancer Moonshot White House initiative, the company has received recognition from the National Cancer Institute and operates across 17 countries with a global team of over 100 employees. For more information, visit www.massivebio.com About Prognos Health: Prognos Health is a trusted provider of actionable real-world data (RWD) in the life sciences industry that is driven by its mission to unlock the power of data to improve health. Prognos Health’s exclusive, unique datasets unlock valuable insights in complex clinical populations across the entire commercial lifecycle, going beyond traditional RWD offerings. Prognos helps life sciences companies accelerate the development and delivery of innovative therapies and improve health outcomes by offering fully integrated and harmonized lab and health records on more than 325 million de-identified patients. For more information, visit prognoshealth.comMedia Contacts:Massive BioMert Turkkan, Marketing Directormturkkan@massivebio.com

