Prognos Health Achieves Monumental Milestone: 1 Billion Health Insights Generated, Powering Commercial Strategies

Prognos Health: Unlocking the Power of Data to Improve Health

Prognos Health Generates 1 Billion Health Insights, Powering Precision Commercial Strategies in Oncology & Rare Disease with Actionable Lab Data

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prognos Health , a leading provider of actionable lab data, today announced a significant company milestone: the generation of one billion health insights. This achievement underscores the company's commitment to transforming healthcare through data-driven intelligence, accelerating precision medicine, and - ultimately - improving patient outcomes.This landmark accomplishment is a testament to Prognos Health's powerful AI-driven enrichment and harmonization platform and its core mission of unlocking the full potential of real-world data (RWD) to advance health. Prognos founders, Jason Bhan , MD, and Sundeep Bhan , shared a special announcement reflecting on the journey to this milestone and its profound implications for the future of healthcare."As a practicing physician, I often felt the profound limitation of being able to help only a handful of patients at a time," said Jason Bhan, MD. "My personal drive to scale that impact, to truly advance care for millions, led us to create Prognos Health. Reaching one billion health insights is a powerful validation of our mission to leverage data for far-reaching health improvements.""Beyond the numbers, this milestone represents the tangible impact of our dedication to providing foundational intelligence that truly moves the needle in healthcare," said Sundeep Bhan, CEO. "These insights are meticulously designed to enable a deeper understanding of patient journeys and unmet needs, which is crucial for supporting the development and delivery of life-changing therapies, particularly in complex areas like oncology and rare disease."Prognos Health's advanced platform leverages vast datasets to derive actionable intelligence, empowering pharmaceutical companies, life sciences organizations, and healthcare providers with the critical information needed to make more informed decisions. By illuminating patient pathways and identifying key trends, Prognos Health is helping to accelerate innovation and foster a more precise and effective approach to patient care.The company remains dedicated to driving real-world change through its data-driven intelligence, continually striving to enhance its platform and expand its impact across the healthcare ecosystem. This commitment is underscored by an ambitious goal to reach 20 billion health insights by 2050.About Prognos Health: Prognos Health is a trusted provider of actionable real-world data (RWD) in the life sciences industry that is driven by its mission to unlock the power of data to improve health. Prognos Health’s exclusive, unique datasets unlock valuable insights in complex clinical populations across the entire commercial lifecycle, going beyond traditional RWD offerings. Prognos helps life sciences companies accelerate the development and delivery of innovative therapies and improve health outcomes by offering fully integrated and harmonized lab and health records on more than 325 million de-identified patients.

