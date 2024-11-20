Prognos Health Launches Pinpoint HCP, Revolutionizing HCP Targeting with Lab Data; Audiences First through Doceree

Prognos Health Launches Pinpoint HCP; Audiences Available First Through Doceree

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prognos Health, the recognized leader in lab-based precision marketing, today announced the launch of Pinpoint HCP , a groundbreaking product that leverages de-identified lab data to significantly improve healthcare provider (HCP) targeting for life sciences brands. Prognos Health has partnered with Doceree , the preeminent global platform for programmatic physician engagement, to make Pinpoint HCP audiences available first through the Doceree Data Marketplace.Pinpoint HCP surpasses traditional claims data by offering:- Unprecedented Precision: Identifies HCPs based on specific lab values, enabling the precise targeting of HCPs treating patients with specific conditions.- Real-Time Insights: Provides weekly updates on HCPs with newly diagnosed patients, facilitating proactive engagement and timely treatment decisions.- Enhanced Accuracy: Utilizes lab data from reliable sources, including national reference labs, to go beyond ICD-10 codes and provide accurate diagnoses and lab value levels.- Unique Audience Access: Offers access to unique audiences for specific diagnoses, including various cancers, chronic kidney disease (CKD), uncontrolled diabetes, and other conditions that may be missed with claims data alone.“Pinpoint HCP addresses a critical need for life science brands to connect with the right HCPs at the right time with the right message,” said Patrick Aysseh, SVP Strategy and Marketing, Prognos Health. “By leveraging the power of lab data and making these audiences available first through Doceree’s programmatic platform, we’re empowering more effective and efficient HCP engagement.”“We are thrilled to partner with Prognos Health to offer Pinpoint HCP audiences to our clients,” said Julius Ramirez, SVP & GM, Product & Partnerships, Doceree. “This collaboration provides our clients with first access to these timely, actionable insights, enabling them to optimize their marketing strategies and improve patient outcomes.”Pinpoint HCP is privacy-safe and HIPAA compliant. All HCP audience segments are derived from de-identified lab data. Prognos Health has over 13 years of experience integrating and harmonizing lab and real-world data, making it a trusted partner for over 75 life science brands.AvailabilityPrognos Pinpoint HCP audiences are available on a CPM basis first in the Doceree Data Marketplace, with custom audiences available upon request.About Prognos HealthPrognos Health is a trusted provider of actionable real-world data (RWD) in the life sciences industry that is driven by its mission to unlock the power of data to improve health. Prognos Health’s exclusive, unique datasets unlock valuable insights in complex clinical populations across the entire commercial lifecycle, going beyond traditional RWD offerings. Prognos helps life sciences companies accelerate the development and delivery of innovative therapies and improve health outcomes by offering fully integrated and harmonized lab and health records on more than 325 million de-identified patients. Learn more at prognoshealth.com.About DocereeDoceree is a leading global platform dedicated to revolutionizing HCP programmatic messaging with cutting-edge, proprietary data tools. By fostering direct messaging between life sciences brands and HCPs, Doceree enables the delivery of personalized communications through an extensive global network of digital endemic and point-of-care platforms. The result is transparent marketing campaign metrics and personalized messaging at scale. To explore how Doceree can transform your healthcare communication. Learn more at www.doceree.com

