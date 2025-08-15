Anime Theme Park 'Nijigen no Mori' to Celebrate Naruto's Birthday in Series of Events

Part one of the event announcements includes a recreation of the Chunin Exams from the anime, held at NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Theme park attraction NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato, located within anime park Nijigen no Mori, has announced that a special event will be held to celebrate the iconic ninja anime character Naruto's October 10 birthday. "Shinobi-Zato Naruto Birthday 2025" will be held from September in six parts.

Part 1 will feature the return of the notoriously difficult "Chunin Exams", based on the exams taken by young ninja hopefuls in the anime series. To date, only six participants throughout multiple past runs have ever passed the Shinobi-Zato version of the Chunin Exams. The event will be held from Saturday, September 20 through Sunday, November 30. Additionally, a rock-paper-scissors tournament and special greetings with Naruto himself will be held for a four-day period starting from Friday, October 10, the day of Naruto's birthday. Fans from across the world are expected to gather to celebrate the Seventh Hokage's birthday.

■Overview: "Shinobi-zato Naruto Birthday 2025"

Part 1: Chunin Exams, Rock-Paper-Scissors Tournament, Special Greetings

Event Dates:

1) Chunin Exams - held on weekends/holidays from September 20 to November 30

2) Rock-Paper-Scissors Tournament - held on weekends/holidays from October 10 to November 30

3) Special Greetings - Friday, October 10 – Monday, October 13

*In addition to weekends and holidays, the Chunin Exams and Rock-Paper-Scissors Tournament will also be held on Friday, October 10, the day of Naruto's birthday.

Contents:

1) Chunin Exams

A recreation of the "Chunin Exams" which Naruto and friends took in the anime. Participants must clear all three stages: the First Trial (True/False Quiz), the Second Trial (Scroll Search Challenge), and the Third Trial (details revealed only to those who clear the Second Trial). Only those who pass all trials will be recognized as a "Chunin" ninja and receive a certificate. The current pass rate is 0.4%.

2) Naruto Rock-Paper-Scissors Tournament

Challenge Naruto Uzumaki in a rock-paper-scissors tournament. Winners will receive original “NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato” merchandise.

3) Special Greetings

A limited-time special greeting with Naruto Uzumaki. Groups will have the chance to take a commemorative photo with Naruto. (Numbered tickets will be distributed; participants must request one at reception.)

Location: In front of the Hokage Rock at NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato in Nijigen no Mori

Address: 2425-2 Kusumoto, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan (within Hyogo Prefectural Awajishima Park)

Price: Free (separate admission ticket required to enter attraction area)

Tickets: https://www.asoview.com/channel/tickets/duOraKkAKT/

Website: https://nijigennomori.com/en/naruto_shinobizato/

