ServiceMaster Restoration By Simons Named to 2025 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ServiceMaster Restoration By Simons , a woman-owned, family-run restoration company serving Chicago, the North Shore, Lake County, and DuPage County, has earned a spot on the prestigious 2025 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America. Ranked #2,507, the company achieved an impressive 169% growth rate over the past three years — a testament to its reputation for excellence in water damage restoration fire damage cleanup , mold remediation, and specialty cleaning.Quote from Leadership"Being recognized on the Inc. 5000 list is more than a milestone — it’s a reflection of the trust our community has placed in us for over 40 years,” said Nasutsa Mabwa, CEO of ServiceMaster Restoration By Simons. “Our team works tirelessly to restore homes and businesses after disasters, and this honor validates the quality, professionalism, and dedication we bring to every project.”About the CompanyFounded in 1985, ServiceMaster Restoration By Simons operates multiple branches throughout the Chicagoland area, including Chicago, Skokie, Deerfield, and Oak Park. ServiceMaster Restoration By Simons serves three counties in northeast Illinois including Lake, Cook, and DuPage Counties. Backed by ServiceMaster’s national legacy — the oldest restoration brand in the U.S., founded in Chicago in 1929 — the company offers 24/7 emergency restoration services like Water and Fire Damage Restoration with the highest industry certifications, including IICRC Master Fire & Water Restorer status. ServiceMaster Restoration By Simons also provides the finest Specialty Cleaning services including Residential and Commercial Cleaning, Post-Construction Cleanup, Hoarder Cleanup, and Estate Cleaning Services.Community CommitmentIn addition to emergency response, the company is committed to educating homeowners on disaster preparedness, authoring the book RESTORE: A Complete Guide to Protecting Your Home As Your Most Valuable Asset. Available on Amazon, the guide offers practical strategies for preventing and mitigating damage from fire, water, and mold.About the Inc. 5000The Inc. 5000 list ranks the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S., offering a unique look at the most dynamic segment of the American economy — independent businesses. Companies on the 2025 list achieved a median growth rate of 1,507–1,552% and have collectively added 48,678 and 52,805 jobs to the economy over the past three years.Contact InformationMedia Contact:Sam SimonServiceMaster Restoration By SimonsPhone: (773) 376-1110Website: https://servicemaster-restorationbysimons.com

