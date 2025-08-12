ServiceMaster Restoration By Simons Named to 2025 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies
Celebrating our spot on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list — recognized for 169% growth and trusted restoration service across Chicagoland for over 40 years.
The ServiceMaster Restoration By Simons fleet — proudly serving Chicagoland with award-winning water, fire, and specialty restoration services.
Chicago restoration leader ranks #2,507 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 with 169% growth, serving as the region’s trusted water, fire, and cleaning expert.
Quote from Leadership
"Being recognized on the Inc. 5000 list is more than a milestone — it’s a reflection of the trust our community has placed in us for over 40 years,” said Nasutsa Mabwa, CEO of ServiceMaster Restoration By Simons. “Our team works tirelessly to restore homes and businesses after disasters, and this honor validates the quality, professionalism, and dedication we bring to every project.”
About the Company
Founded in 1985, ServiceMaster Restoration By Simons operates multiple branches throughout the Chicagoland area, including Chicago, Skokie, Deerfield, and Oak Park. ServiceMaster Restoration By Simons serves three counties in northeast Illinois including Lake, Cook, and DuPage Counties. Backed by ServiceMaster’s national legacy — the oldest restoration brand in the U.S., founded in Chicago in 1929 — the company offers 24/7 emergency restoration services like Water and Fire Damage Restoration with the highest industry certifications, including IICRC Master Fire & Water Restorer status. ServiceMaster Restoration By Simons also provides the finest Specialty Cleaning services including Residential and Commercial Cleaning, Post-Construction Cleanup, Hoarder Cleanup, and Estate Cleaning Services.
Community Commitment
In addition to emergency response, the company is committed to educating homeowners on disaster preparedness, authoring the book RESTORE: A Complete Guide to Protecting Your Home As Your Most Valuable Asset. Available on Amazon, the guide offers practical strategies for preventing and mitigating damage from fire, water, and mold.
About the Inc. 5000
The Inc. 5000 list ranks the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S., offering a unique look at the most dynamic segment of the American economy — independent businesses. Companies on the 2025 list achieved a median growth rate of 1,507–1,552% and have collectively added 48,678 and 52,805 jobs to the economy over the past three years.
Contact Information
Media Contact:
Sam Simon
ServiceMaster Restoration By Simons
Phone: (773) 376-1110
Website: https://servicemaster-restorationbysimons.com
Sam Simon
ServiceMaster Restoration By Simons
+1 773-376-1110
info@servicemaster-rbs.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
YouTube
X
ServiceMaster Restoration By Simons Smoke & Fire Cleanup Process Chicago
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.