Naples Soccer Academy Welcomes Christos Viores to Leadership Team

Christos brings over two decades of executive-level management experience to NSA

I’m honored to join Naples Soccer Academy and contribute to an organization deeply committed to the growth, safety, and success of youth female athletes” — Christos Viores

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Naples Soccer Academy (NSA), a club-neutral 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated exclusively to advancing female youth soccer training and development in Southwest Florida (EIN 99-2663889), is proud to announce the appointment of Christos Viores to its leadership team “I’m honored to join Naples Soccer Academy and contribute to an organization deeply committed to the growth, safety, and success of youth female athletes,” said Viores. “NSA’s mission aligns perfectly with my own values.”Christos brings over two decades of executive-level management experience to NSA. He currently serves as the Co-Managing Partner and Chief Operating Officer of Ligris & Associates, where he has been a senior management team member since 2010. In his role, he collaborates with leadership to design and execute the firm’s strategic growth and development plans. He oversees administration, operations, technology, human resources, and practice management, while also managing financial, administrative, and regulatory compliance protocols. Under Christos’ leadership, Ligris & Associates, P.C. has grown into one of the largest transactional real estate law firms and title agency operations in New England.“Christos’ proven leadership and operational expertise are exactly what NSA needs as we expand our programs and reach,” said Jason Gruner, Executive Director of Naples Soccer Academy. “I have known Christos for nearly 25 years, and I can say with certainty that his integrity, strategic vision, and commitment to excellence are unmatched. His professional accomplishments and dedication to community impact align perfectly with our mission.”Education:J.D., cum laude, New England Law | BostonB.S., cum laude, Human Physiology, Boston UniversityBar & Court Admissions:Massachusetts -United States Supreme Court -Viores, a native of Somerville, Massachusetts, Christos lives in Boston and speaks fluent Greek.About Naples Soccer Academy:Naples Soccer Academy is a club-neutral 501(c)(3) nonprofit committed exclusively to the growth, safety, and success of youth female athletes. Through elite coaching, community engagement, and athlete-first programming, NSA strives to elevate opportunities for youth female soccer players in Southwest Florida.

