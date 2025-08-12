Etna, a European Union project enhances 11 municipalities

Documentaries, thematic itineraries and integrated communication campaigns in the Gal Etna programme

CATANIA, ITALY, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A project funded by the European Union aims to enhance the value of eleven municipalities across the Etna territory. This initiative was presented during a press conference by GAL Etna, the consortium committed to fostering sustainable and inclusive development in the area composed of eleven municipalities rich in history: Adrano, Belpasso, Biancavilla, Bronte, Catenanuova, Centuripe, Maletto, Maniace, Ragalna, and Santa Maria di Licodia. GAL Etna's territory is an open-air museum—a living cultural landscape where castles, churches, ceramics, religious rites, urban art, and historical architecture coexist harmoniously.

This initiative is supported by European funds for local development and focuses on promoting the area's natural, cultural, culinary, and touristic assets through a compelling and recognizable storytelling strategy.

The communication strategy targets both Italian and international travelers, with actions tailored to both B2B and B2C markets.

Four thematic documentaries have been produced, showcasing the territory through its cuisine, landscapes, local festivals, historical and artistic heritage, and natural environment. These are complemented by a miniseries of eleven short documentaries, each dedicated to one of the GAL Etna municipalities.

The project also includes a communication campaign in airports and high-speed trains, digital and social media content, and the creation of thematic itineraries—cultural, nature-based, and food & wine focused.

For more information:

ufficiostampagaletna@gmail.com / www.galetna.it

