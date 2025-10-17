Cisalpina Tours International Shines at ItalPress Awards and NIAF Gala in Washington

WASHIGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cisalpina Tours International (CTI), a leading Italian Travel Management Company and part of the MSC Group, proudly participates at the ItalPress Awards and the National Italian American Foundation (NIAF) Gala on October 18, 2025. The events celebrate Italian excellence and strengthen transatlantic business and cultural ties.

CTI is the only Italian Travel Management Company certified with the prestigious IATA - GO Global accreditation, recognizing financial strength, operational excellence, and global reliability.

With offices in the United States of America, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, Switzerland, Cyprus, and Turkey, CTI continues to expand its international footprint, consolidating its position as a trusted partner for multinational corporations and institutions around the world. This global presence allows CTI to deliver seamless service across markets, ensuring consistency, compliance, and local expertise wherever its clients do business.

Its New York office serves as the company’s international hub—a benchmark for business travel management and service quality. Here, CTI has developed a model of excellence.

Here, CTI has developed a model of excellence that combines advanced cost-control and reporting systems with highly personalized assistance. The team is distinguished by an unmistakably Italian approach to problem-solving and an ability to anticipate and adapt to corporate clients’ evolving needs.

«CTI is here to manage business travel intelligently, efficiently, and always with a personal touch - says Rosario Mariani, Chairman of CTI U.S. -. We are proud of our heritage, strengthened by our global partnerships, and committed to serving the people and communities on every journey».

As part of the MSC Group, CTI manages global travel needs with precision and a personalized approach in an increasingly dynamic and complex environment.

The business travel industry is poised for significant growth, with global spending expected to exceed $1.5 trillion this year and to surpass $2 trillion by 2029. Despite a trend toward consolidation, this landscape faces uncertainties tied to geopolitical and economic factors. In 2025, the top 15 markets worldwide for business travel spending are projected to total $1.31 trillion, with the United States ($395.4 billion) and China ($373.1 billion) together accounting for 58% of that total.

Mariani continues: «At CTI, we help companies take control of their business travel needs: keeping costs in check, giving visibility over spending, and ensuring that travelers are supported before, during, and after their business trips».

CTI’s participation in the ItalPress Awards and the NIAF Gala highlights its commitment to bridging Italian tradition with global innovation in travel management, supported by a strong international footprint. The company’s global reach enables it to navigate a business travel field that is rapidly expanding and evolving.

Beyond corporate travel, CTI designs meetings, incentives, conventions, and group programs, while also offering extraordinary leisure experiences through MSC Cruises and Explora Journeys. The company recently welcomed Italian World Champion Jannik Sinner as a global brand ambassador, reflecting CTI’s inspiration for new generations of travelers.

