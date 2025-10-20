Palermo’s Vibrant Festino di Santa Rosalia Lands in Washington

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A slice of Sicily has arrived in the U.S. capital. A new photography exhibition celebrating the Festino di Santa Rosalia—Palermo’s most iconic religious and cultural event—is now on display in Washington, D.C.

The exhibit features a curated selection of winning images from the photo contest "Palermo Blooms Again with Santa Rosalia," along with powerful shots captured by locals who live, wait for, and celebrate the Festino each year in the heart of Sicily.

The exhibition is part of a wider series of cultural events commemorating the 400th anniversary of the discovery of the relics of Santa Rosalia, the beloved patron saint of Palermo.

The show was officially presented by Palermo’s City Planning Commissioner, Maurizio Carta, during the 50th anniversary celebration of the National Italian American Foundation (NIAF), a major organization representing Italian Americans across the United States.

“It’s an honor,” Carta said, “to be here for NIAF’s 50th and to celebrate the deep connection between Palermo and Washington—and between my country, Italy, and the United States, the country that welcomed so many Italian families seeking to grow, thrive, and share their talents.”

Carta described Santa Rosalia as “Palermo’s finest ambassador”, highlighting how the exhibition brings the spirit of the city across the ocean. He also spoke about Palermo’s future—a city rich in identity but firmly looking ahead.

“Palermo is a major metropolitan capital with national significance,” he noted. “We aim to grow sustainably while preserving our rich cultural, social, and environmental heritage. Our goal is to become a contemporary, creative, welcoming, and globally competitive city—one that’s rooted in tradition but open to transformation.”

He described today’s Palermo as cosmopolitan yet deeply grounded, innovative yet proud of its heritage.

The exhibit is also part of the Italpress Awards program and, Carta added, serves as a tool for international promotion—offering a fresh and vibrant image of Palermo as it undergoes a process of rebirth and regeneration.

“Through this exhibition,” Carta concluded, “Palermo presents itself as a renewed metropolitan city—while always remaining the radiant Zyz, the Phoenician name for the city once founded to be the most beautiful in the Mediterranean.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.