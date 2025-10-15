Medov Group Launches as New Maritime and Logistics Brand from Schenone Family Holding

GENOVA, GENOVA, ITALY, October 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new name is making waves in Italy’s maritime and logistics sectors. The Schenone family’s holding company, I.L. Investimenti, has unveiled Medov Group, a consolidated commercial brand bringing together its operations across shipping, supply chain logistics, and luxury yachting services.

Headed by Giulio Schenone, who serves as president and CEO, the new group builds on two decades of experience from the parent company founded in 2005. The holding will continue to provide shared back-office services such as finance, treasury, HR, procurement, and general administration for the group’s companies.

To mark its debut, Medov Group also announced its latest acquisition: Programma Mare, a long-established La Spezia–based company specializing in packaging and logistics for yacht storage and international shipping.

The group reported €103 million ($112 million) in consolidated revenue for 2024, with more than 300 employees worldwide. By adopting the Medov name—already recognized in maritime circles—the group aims to strengthen its market identity as a unified commercial brand.

The acquisition of a majority stake in Programma Mare S.r.l. follows the June opening of Janua Algor, a new refrigerated warehouse in Genoa Voltri. The deal is part of a broader growth and diversification strategy aimed at expanding the group’s service portfolio and reinforcing its position in the European maritime, logistics, and port sectors.

“We’re proud to welcome Programma Mare into Medov Group,” said Giulio Schenone. “This acquisition marks a significant step that enhances our ability to deliver increasingly integrated and innovative solutions in maritime and logistics. It strengthens our network and creates new synergies for clients and partners, who can now rely on a unique and comprehensive range of services. Those services span from shipping agency and chartering—through Medov, Costamed, and AMG Chartering—to supply chain logistics and cold storage via Medov Logistics and Janua Algor, container storage and repair through Derrick, and luxury yacht services and hospitality with San Giorgio Yachting. Programma Mare now adds advanced packaging and protective solutions for yachts of all sizes".

Founded in La Spezia, Programma Mare has long been a trusted partner to Italy’s leading yacht builders, thanks to its expertise in shrink-wrap coverings, marine structures, and storage and transport systems for yachts.

“Joining Medov Group allows us to expand our capabilities and offer clients an even more complete and competitive service,” said Davide Giannoni, co-founder and CEO of Programma Mare. “We’re excited to begin this new chapter that combines our local expertise with Medov’s international vision and multi-sector strength.”

Giannoni and Francesco Dazzi, the company’s co-founders, will remain in leadership roles as CEO and production director, respectively, while retaining a significant equity stake.

The acquisition also carries strategic value as Programma Mare recently opened a new 1,600-square-meter (17,200-square-foot) logistics warehouse in Sarzana, equipped with 660 pallet spaces and an equally large outdoor storage area.

