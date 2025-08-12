Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa briefs media on state of electricity grid, 13 Aug
The Minister of Electricity and Energy, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa will on Wednesday, 13 August 2025, provide a State of the electricity grid in a media briefing.
Media is invited as follows:
Date: Wednesday, 13 August 2025
Time: 09:10 (Media to set up at 08:00)
Venue: GCIS, Tshedimosetso House, Corner Francis Baard and Festival Streets, Hatfield
Media enquiries:
Tsakane Khambane Spokesperson, Ministry of Electricity and Energy
Phone: 082 084 5566
E-mail: Tsakane.Khambane@dmre.gov.za
