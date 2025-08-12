Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities condemns brutal killing of Onalenna Selebogo amid Women’s Month

The Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities (DWYPD) condemns the brutal killing of Onalenna Selebogo, whose lifeless body was found in Rustenburg with multiple stab wounds to the neck on Saturday 03 August 2025.

This appalling act of Intimate partner violence or gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) is a plain reminder that the fight for women’s safety and dignity remains far from being won. The fact that these hideous acts of violence occurred during Women’s Month when the nation honoring and celebrating Women’s Courage, Resilience and Contribution to our democracy makes it even more unacceptable.

Speaking at the National Women’s Day Commemoration Day in Tzaneen Limpopo on 9 August 2025; President Cyril Ramaphosa condemned the many high cases of Gender- Based Violence and Femicide Recorded in the Country. Calling on all South Africans “to strive towards a society where we teach young boys that women are to be protected, and respected, and not abused.

A society where men and boys understand the meaning of consent in sexual relationships. There is a need to have an equal society where men do not use their resources and influence to engage in predatory behavior towards women. A society that does not condone the ill-treatment of women and children under the guise of culture or tradition.”

DWYPD calls on law enforcement agencies to act with urgency and transparency to ensure that those responsible for Onalenna Selebogo’s death are brought to justice

without delay. The Department urges communities to reject the silence that allows Gender Based Violence (GBVF) to thrive, but act as custodians of change through prevention and reporting any form of violence and supporting survivors of GBVF. The department further calls on men across the nation to take responsibility, by challenging harmful norms, and become active partners in creating a society that is free from violence.

These words are not just ceremonial, they are a call to action, justice, and change to every sector in public; private business, faith-based organisations, traditional leaders, and the media must mobilize resources and platforms to strengthen prevention efforts and promote awareness on GBVF.

Media enquiries contact:

Cassius Selala

Head of Communication: Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities

Cell: 060 534 0672