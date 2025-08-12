Visit by Singapore Ministers to India for the Third India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR), 13 August 2025

The third India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR) will be held in New Delhi, India on 13 August 2025. The ISMR is an important ministerial-level platform between Singapore and India to drive cooperation in new and emerging areas. The third ISMR will review the progress from the second ISMR, held in Singapore in August 2024, and identify new growth opportunities.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong will lead the Singapore delegation, which comprises Coordinating Minister for National Security and Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam, Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo, Minister for Manpower and Minister-in-charge of Energy, and Science and Technology Dr Tan See Leng, and Acting Minister for Transport and Senior Minister of State for Finance Jeffrey Siow.

The Indian delegation will comprise Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar, Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, Railways, Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw.

12 AUGUST 2025