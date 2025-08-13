Thai Traditions Harmonize with Sustainable Luxury at Mövenpick Asara Resort & Spa Hua Hin

Mövenpick Asara Resort & Spa Hua Hin

Mövenpick Asara Resort & Spa Hua Hin celebrates its inaugural Green Globe certification.

Our vision is to harmonize luxury hospitality with sustainable practices, delivering exceptional guest experiences while protecting the environment.” — Paul Perrottet, General Manager

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mövenpick Asara Resort & Spa Hua Hin celebrates its inaugural Green Globe certification, recognition of the property’s dedication to sustainable management and operations. Elegant with a casual ambience, the ocean front Mövenpick Asara Resort & Spa Hua Hin is comprised of luxurious suites and villas surrounded by a landscape of gently swaying palms, verdant gardens and reflective lagoons.Paul Perrottet, General Manager at the resort said, “At Mövenpick Asara Resort & Spa Hua Hin, sustainability lies at the heart of our operations. We are committed to reducing our environmental impact, fostering community well-being, and ensuring the long-term viability of our surrounding ecosystems. Our vision is to harmonize luxury hospitality with sustainable practices, delivering exceptional guest experiences while protecting the environment.”The overall design of the low-rise resort aims to preserve biodiversity by actively protecting native plant and animal species within the resort grounds, ensuring minimal disruption to the local ecosystem. Gardens, green areas, golf courses and sporting fields use native vegetation where possible and grasses that are adapted to the local climate. Buildings are designed around natural waterways and some are located near ancient trees.Extensive planning involving the use of drainage systems and water flow systems make optimal use of collected water from around the property where even guttered walkways channel rainwater into the large lagoons that is used to water gardens and vegetation. Grey water is also recycled through the natural lagoon system, allowing the sustainable reuse of treated water for landscape irrigation and garden maintenance.In this idyllic Thai setting, Mövenpick Asara Resort & Spa Hua Hin has its own garden that grows fresh, healthy fruit, vegetables and herbs for the resort’s restaurants and bars. Food waste from kitchens is transformed into nutrient rich organic compost that is used to fertilize the edible garden, vibrant flowers, plants and landscapes.Staff training and active engagement is key to the success of the resort’s sustainability performance. Monthly Green Team meetings attended by representatives from all hotel departments helps drive environmental awareness campaigns, assists with the monitoring of sustainability initiatives including energy, water and waste reduction benchmarks, and helps identify new areas for improvement at the property.To promote Thai culture, locally made items are available for purchase at the property while local artists perform at special themed nights for the entertainment of guests. Discerning travelers craving authentic Thai flavors are not disappointed either with zesty pineapple and freshly caught seafood offered daily in a smorgasbord of delectable dishes. Locally sourced coconut and palm sugar also evoke a tropical vibe in traditional desserts.Mövenpick Asara Resort & Spa Hua Hin supports local communities by participating in a range of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) projects that aim to improve the lives of adults and children in Hua Hin. The resort’s dedicated Green Team organize fundraising activities and make regular donations to local charities and organizations throughout the year. CSR efforts include Mövenpick Hotel and Resorts’ annual Kilo of Kindness initiative. To date, a total of 402 kilograms of school supplies, food items and essential necessities have been donated to those in need along with scholarships to help with education. The hotel also supports regular blood donation drives, participation in No Bin Days in the staff canteen to promote waste reduction, provision of gifts and donations in support of Children’s Day, and contributions to the 1 Dollar Project to assist local communities.ContactPaul PerrottetGeneral ManagerMövenpick Asara Resort & Spa Hua HinHua Hin 5 Alley77110 Hua HinThailandE: Paul.PERROTTET@movenpick.comT: +66 32 520 777movenpick.com

