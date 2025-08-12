Breakthrough Product Convoso Ignite™️ Made Publicly Available Following Strong Results of Beta Program

Convoso creates new model for outbound performance, as beta results confirm the impact of automated DID lifecycle management and real-time dialing optimization.

Convoso Ignite basically turns DID management into a performance advantage, by shifting from reactive monitoring to proactive performance optimization, to help contact centers increase profitability.” — Phi Le, CTO of Convoso

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Convoso , the leading contact center software provider for revenue teams, today announced the public availability of its newest product, Convoso Ignite ™️, an AI-powered dialing optimization engine redefining outbound performance in an era of tighter regulations, greater scrutiny, and increased challenges to profitability for businesses. The announcement follows successful results of the beta program, a milestone initiative.With over 40% of Convoso’s total revenue represented by participating customers, the beta program validated a new model for sustainable growth: one powered by automation, real-time intelligence, and predictive performance.Convoso Ignite is a fully integrated performance solution that transforms how outbound teams manage and optimize phone number strategy to increase contact rates. Built into the Convoso platform, Ignite uses AI and real-time intelligence to automate DID (Direct Inward Dialing)procurement, dynamically score number reputation, and route calls through the highest-performing caller IDs. By shifting from reactive monitoring to proactive optimization, Ignite enables contact centers to improve connect rates, reduce admin overhead, and protect lead spend, thereby supporting a more efficient and profitable dialing strategy.“Ignite isn’t just a feature drop. It’s a smarter, integrated system designed for sustainable scale,” said Convoso CEO and Co-Founder Nima Hakimi. “We co-developed it with our top customers, and the results are undeniable. Ignite delivers what modern outbound contact centers need most right now, and that’s caller ID lifecycle automation that uses proactive performance strategy to increase connections, reduce cost per acquisition, and improve alignment with compliance goals.”A Strategic Beta, Purpose-Built with Top PerformersThe Ignite beta welcomed a cross-section of Convoso’s highest-volume, most performance-driven customers across industries, including insurance, legal marketing, financial services, home services, and outsourced contact centers (BPOs)—high-volume teams where contact rates and compliance are mission-critical.Rather than offering another reactive caller ID reputation fix, Ignite introduced a closed-loop performance architecture—the foundation for true DID lifecycle automation. The results have shown smarter dialing, stronger contact rates, and lower compliance risk without manual oversight.Key capabilities include:– Real-time DID scoring across a performance spectrum to inform dialing decisions– Automated number procurement and built-in risk safeguards– Performance-based routing to prioritize top-performing numbers across campaigns“Ignite basically turns DID management into a performance advantage," said Phi Le, CTO of Convoso. “By shifting from reactive monitoring to proactive performance optimization, Convoso Ignite helps contact centers improve contact rates, reduce admin overhead, and protect lead spend. Our beta program showed us that Ignite delivers a smarter, more profitable approach to outbound dialing.”Measurable Results Showcase Revenue LiftBeta participants achieved the following results:– Up to 43% increase in contact rates among top-performing beta users– As many as 10,000+ additional monthly conversions tied to Ignite– Up to $500,000 in estimated incremental monthly value from higher contact and conversion efficiencyBeta customers realized improvements in three critical areas impacting ROI:– More revenue: More qualified conversations and higher conversion rates– Greater efficiency: Fewer wasted dials, lower cost-per-transfer, and zero manual intervention required– Lower cost per acquisition: Automation and smarter routing led to measurable reductions in cost per acquisition (CPA) for many teams“I was skeptical at first about the lift Ignite would actually give us,” said Josh Grant, President and CEO, Prospects DM. “But after looking at several weeks of data, we saw a solid 20% boost in sales and that’s with fewer dials. We’re no longer wasting time manually managing DIDs across campaigns. It’s made a real difference. We’re now rolling Ignite out across all our campaigns.”Helping Compliant-Minded Companies Connect with ConsumersIgnite is especially valuable for compliance-focused organizations that rely on consumer consent to initiate calls. Despite following regulations, many of these companies still face call labeling or blocking by carriers using opaque algorithms. Because safe harbor laws protect carriers from liability for mislabeling, even legitimate, consent-based calls are at risk.Convoso Ignite helps teams reach more of their approved leads by optimizing call delivery in real time, reducing the impact of unfair blocking and improving contact rates without compromising compliance.Why It Matters NowAs contact centers face increasing challenges from unpredictable carrier algorithms and declining connect rates, traditional caller ID tools have proven insufficient, often alerting teams only after performance has already suffered. Convoso Ignite addresses this gap with real-time DID scoring and automated optimization built directly into the dialer. By eliminating the need for manual oversight, Ignite allows outbound teams to maintain healthier phone number reputations, improve contact rates, and reduce cost per acquisition—while ensuring dialing operations remain efficient and compliant.Demand for Convoso Ignite has been strong and there is currently a wait list for onboarding.To request a demo or to learn more, visit convoso.com/products/convoso-igniteAbout ConvosoConvoso is the leading AI-powered contact center platform purpose-built for revenue teams. Trusted by fast-scaling leaders in insurance, financial services, home services, legal, and outsourced contact centers, Convoso helps sales organizations connect faster, convert more, and navigate compliance with confidence.

