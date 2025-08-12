Indonesian Traditions and Culture Showcased at Renaissance Bali Uluwatu Resort & Spa

Renaissance Bali Uluwatu Resort & Spa

The Renaissance Bali Uluwatu Resort & Spa celebrates its inaugural Green Globe certification.

Sustainability is part of our everyday mindset, from how we manage resources to how we share our local culture with guests. ” — Martin Ehlers, General Manager at Renaissance Bali Uluwatu Resort & Spa

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Surrounded by pristine beaches and set amidst the lush natural beauty of Bali, the Renaissance Bali Uluwatu Resort & Spa celebrates its inaugural Green Globe certification. The international standard for sustainable tourism validates the environmental and responsible efforts undertaken by the property that comply with UNWTO Sustainable Development Goals.Martin Ehlers, General Manager at Renaissance Bali Uluwatu Resort & Spa said, “Sustainability is part of our everyday mindset, from how we manage resources to how we share our local culture with guests. This certification is a meaningful milestone, but more importantly, it's a reflection of the teamwork and passion behind every initiative we've put in place, guided by our commitment to Marriott International's Serve360 and doing good in every direction.”Renaissance Bali Uluwatu Resort & Spa has made significant strides in integrating sustainability into its operations. To enhance the guest experience, social initiatives reflect a strong local influence that focus on showcasing Balinese culture. Guests are invited to take part in traditional handicraft activities such as making a Tri Datu bracelet. This experience introduces them to Balinese cultural values, beliefs, and customs while promoting respectful cultural interaction. The hotel also celebrates Indonesia’s rich textile heritage by displaying traditional Double Ikat fabrics at Double Ikat, an authentic Indonesian restaurant at the property. To help preserve and promote this rare art form, guests have the opportunity to view traditional weaving tools, meet local artisans and watch live weaving demonstrations.The incorporation of natural elements such as the green roof, sustainable landscaping and the kitchen garden at Renaissance Bali Uluwatu Resort & Spa is truly inspiring. These green spaces not only create a beautiful and environmentally conscious environment but also contribute to biodiversity and conservation efforts, enhancing both the aesthetic appeal and ecological impact of the hotel. The onsite kitchen garden grows fresh seasonal vegetables, fruits and herbs that are harvested daily and used in the resort restaurants. To reduce food waste and support eco-friendly gardening practices, organic food waste from kitchens is collected and then processed into compost. The nutrient rich compost is used to fertilize landscaped areas and gardens around the property.Water and energy conservation measures have been established to reduce environmental impacts. The abundant rainwater that falls regularly in the tropics is collected onsite and used to water plants and gardens. This initiative optimizes freshwater usage and ensures responsible management of water supplies on the island. The hotel has also installed energy efficient LED lighting, motion sensors and variable speed drivers that reduce electricity consumption without compromising guest comfort.ContactMaria Passa ParinduriAssistant Director of Marketing CommunicationsRenaissance Bali Uluwatu Resort & SpaJL.Pantai BalanganNo 1, Ungasan,Bali 80361, IndonesiaE MARIA.PASSA@RENAISSANCEHOTELS.COMT +62 361 2003588F +62 361 2003599RENHOTELS.COM @RENHOTELS

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.