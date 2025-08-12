PLUSnxt Earns Its aiR for Review Solution Competency from Relativity

PLUSnxt receives its aiR for Review Solution Competency from Relativity

The PLUS review team applies its deep expertise by leveraging Relativity aiR for Review to deliver smarter, more efficient outcomes for their clients.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PLUSnxt (PLUS), a leading provider of electronic discovery services and solutions, today announced it has earned the Relativity aiR for Review Solution Competency from global legal technology company Relativity. This recognition highlights PLUS’ demonstrated proficiency and proven customer success in leveraging aiR for Review to support document review.

PLUS has showcased deep expertise in applying RelativityOne best practices to streamline workflows and deliver efficient, auditable, and consistent results with verifiable context. With years of experience and well-defined processes, PLUS’ experts continue to set the standard in the industry. By utilizing aiR for Review in RelativityOne, PLUS enables legal teams to achieve faster results, reduce costs, and maximize efficiency for their clients.

“We’re incredibly proud to have earned the aiR for Review Solution Competency from Relativity. It reflects our team’s dedication to staying at the forefront of innovation,” said Bobby Coppola, Chief Strategy Officer at PLUSnxt. “As generative AI reshapes the eDiscovery landscape, we’ve fully embraced its potential, continually refining our approach to deliver smarter, faster, and more efficient outcomes for our clients.”

Partners with the aiR for Review Solution Competency demonstrate their expertise through a well-defined service offering centered on the aiR for Review platform. Their teams include professionals who have earned the GenAI Pro Certification, showcasing advanced proficiency in RelativityOne’s generative AI technology. These partners further validate their capabilities through detailed case studies that highlight measurable, proven outcomes, and through client testimonials that speak to the value and impact of their services and technology.

For PLUS, the aiR for Review solution delivers a streamlined, efficient, and defensible review process. This approach enhances the client experience by producing superior results while significantly reducing time and cost compared to traditional review methods.

For more information on other competencies PLUSnxt has received from Relativity, visit PLUS’ website here.

About PLUSnxt

PLUSnxt (PLUS) is a modern, cloud-native eDiscovery company delivering efficient, scalable, and expert-driven solutions built on RelativityOne. With a focus on eliminating unnecessary costs and streamlining workflows, PLUS empowers legal teams with tailored support models—from full autonomy to comprehensive managed services. PLUS’ team combines decades of litigation support experience with advanced analytics, AI-powered tools, and a client-first approach to reduce risk and accelerate outcomes. A RelativityOne Certified, Gold, and Services Partner with multiple solution competencies, PLUSnxt is headquartered in Los Angeles and supports law firms and corporations across the U.S. and internationally. Learn more at www.plusnxt.com or contact plusinfo@plusnxt.com.

About Relativity

Relativity makes software to help users organize data, discover the truth and act on it. Its SaaS product, RelativityOne, manages large volumes of data and quickly identifies key issues during litigation and internal investigations. Relativity has more than 300,000 users in approximately 40 countries serving thousands of organizations globally primarily in legal, financial services and government sectors, including the U.S. Department of Justice and 198 of the Am Law 200. Please contact Relativity at sales@relativity.com or visit www.relativity.com for more information.

Legal Disclaimer:

