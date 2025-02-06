PLUSnxt Expands Global eDiscovery Offering to Clients in the United Kingdom and European Union

PLUSnxt Expands RelativityOne Offering into the UK

PLUSnxt launches the cloud-based SaaS solution RelativityOne to clients in the UK and EU.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PLUSnxt (PLUS), a leading electronic discovery services and solutions provider, today announced it is expanding its global eDiscovery offering with the addition of Relativity’s cloud-based product, RelativityOne, in the United Kingdom (UK) and the European Union (EU). This new offering will allow PLUS to meet growing demand in the region and strengthen its client service in the UK and EU, delivering an intuitive user experience backed by the power of automation and integrated artificial intelligence.

With RelativityOne, PLUS will be able to unlock more value and better results for its UK and EU clients. This expansion meets GDPR requirements and will enable PLUS to support clients with all their eDiscovery needs, while RelativityOne, built with security in mind, offers proactive threat intelligence and 24/7 monitoring to keep data secure.

The expanded offering provides PLUS, a Relativity Gold Partner, the added scalability clients need in today’s data-centric world and enables them to build expertise and IP on one connected, global solution.

"We’re thrilled to bring our expertise and custom solutions, tailored to meet the unique needs of our UK and EU clients, to this market with RelativityOne. This expansion is another delivery on our commitment to provide the best eDiscovery services to our clients all over the world." said Gary Bendel, COO & President at PLUSnxt.

"PLUS continues to demonstrate dedication to personalizing the eDiscovery experience and navigating the individual priorities of each client,” said Laurie Usewicz, Chief PartnerOfficer at Relativity. “The decision to provide RelativityOne to UK and EU clients enhances their ability to evolve alongside their users and the broader technology landscape.”

About PLUSnxt

PLUSnxt (PLUS) has redefined the eDiscovery process to eliminate unnecessary costs and enhance efficiency through expertise and innovation. By combining cutting-edge technology, expert-designed workflows, and years of litigation support experience, PLUS deliver tailored solutions that reduce costs, mitigate risks, and simplify the discovery process. At PLUS, innovation and collaboration are at the heart of transforming complex challenges into smart, efficient solutions. Based in Los Angeles, PLUSnxt is a RelativityOne Certified Partner, Relativity Gold Partner, and Services Partner. Discover more at www.plusnxt.com or email plusinfo@plusnxt.com.

About Relativity

Relativity makes software to help users organize data, discover the truth and act on it.Its SaaS product, RelativityOne, manages large volumes of data and quickly identifies key issues during litigation and internal investigations. Relativity has more than 300,000 users in approximately 40 countries serving thousands of organizations globally primarily in legal, financial services and government sectors, including theU.S. Department of Justice and 198 of the Am Law 200. Please contact Relativity at sales@relativity.com or visit www.relativity.comfor more information.

