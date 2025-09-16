PLUSnxt Earns Its Relativity aiR for Privilege Solution Competency From Relativity

The PLUSnxt review team applies its deep expertise while leveraging Relativity aiR for Privilege to deliver smarter, more efficient outcomes for their clients.

Earning the aiR for Privilege Solution Competency did not happen overnight, it took months of focused work from our Review leadership, project managers, and technologists.” — Bobby Coppola, Chief Strategy Officer

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PLUSnxt (PLUS), a leading provider of electronic discovery services and solutions, today announced it has earned the Relativity aiR for Privilege Solution Competency. This recognition from global legal technology company Relativity highlights PLUS’s demonstrated proficiency and proven customer success in leveraging aiR for Privilege during the review of clients’ most sensitive documents and protected content. With this achievement, PLUS becomes the first Relativity Partner to earn the aiR for Privilege Solution Competency.

“Earning the aiR for Privilege Solution Competency did not happen overnight, it took months of focused work from our Review leadership, project managers, and technologists,” said Bobby Coppola, Chief Strategy Officer at PLUSnxt. “We are incredibly proud of how our organization turned research, disciplined testing, and client pilots into a repeatable, high-quality program. This milestone reaffirms our commitment to innovation in RelativityOne and to continuously building solutions that better serve our clients.”

PLUS has showcased deep expertise in applying RelativityOne best practices to streamline workflows and deliver efficient, auditable and consistent results with verifiable context and measurable outcomes. Building on this foundation and leveraging its proven experience and well-defined processes, PLUS continues to drive innovation and raise standards in the industry. By utilizing aiR for Privilege, PLUS enables legal teams to complete privilege workflows faster, achieve better results, reduce costs and maximize efficiency for their clients.

To earn the aiR for Privilege Solution Competency, PLUS established a well-defined service offering centered on aiR for Privilege, designed to more accurately and quickly identify privileged content. PLUS also ensures that several team members earned the aiR for Privilege Pro certification, demonstrating advanced proficiency in with the solution. The PLUS team’s capabilities are further validated through detailed case studies highlighting measurable outcomes, along with client testimonials that speak to the value and impact of its services and technology.

“We’re honored to be the first partner to earn Relativity’s aiR for Privilege Solution Competency,” said Gary Bendel, Chief Operating Officer and President at PLUSnxt. “Privilege is where accuracy and defensibility matter most, and this milestone reflects our team’s disciplined approach to AI-assisted review and RelativityOne best practices.”

PLUS leverages aiR for Privilege to deliver a streamlined, defensible privilege review process. The PLUS team’s approach enhances the client experience by producing superior results while significantly reducing time and cost compared to traditional privilege review and privilege log methods.

For more information on other competencies PLUSnxt has received from Relativity, visit PLUS’ website below.

About PLUSnxt

PLUSnxt (PLUS) is a modern, cloud-native eDiscovery company delivering efficient, scalable, and expert-driven solutions built on RelativityOne. With a focus on eliminating unnecessary costs and streamlining workflows, PLUS empowers legal teams with tailored support models—from full autonomy to comprehensive managed services. PLUS’ team combines decades of litigation support experience with advanced analytics, AI-powered tools, and a client-first approach to reduce risk and accelerate outcomes. A RelativityOne Certified, Gold, and Services Partner with multiple solution competencies, PLUSnxt is headquartered in Los Angeles and supports law firms and corporations across the U.S. and internationally. Learn more at www.plusnxt.com or contact plusinfo@plusnxt.com.

About Relativity

Relativity makes software to help users organize data, discover the truth and act on it. Its SaaS product, RelativityOne, manages large volumes of data and quickly identifies key issues during litigation and internal investigations. Relativity has more than 300,000 users in approximately 40 countries serving thousands of organizations globally primarily in legal, financial services and government sectors, including the U.S. Department of Justice and 198 of the Am Law 200. Please contact Relativity at sales@relativity.com or visit www.relativity.com for more information.

