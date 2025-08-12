Event fund celebrates SA’s tourism regions

Release date: 11/08/25

An Indigenous cultural and healing festival in the Coorong, a beer festival in the Outback, and the return of a beloved community festival are among the latest events supported by the Regional Event Fund.

The South Australian Tourism Commission’s Regional Event Fund supports the development of new and innovative regional events and growth of existing events, while driving visitation and economic stimulus across regional South Australia.

The latest round brings the total number of events and festivals supported through the Regional Event Fund in 2025-26 to 39, which will continue to showcase South Australia’s regional communities for the next year.

Events supported by the Regional Event Fund will help to draw visitors to communities significantly impacted by the algal bloom, such as GROUNDED YP Art Festival from 15-24 August, SALA Festival throughout August, and Ceduna Oysterfest in Eyre Peninsula from 4-5 October.

Continuing to encourage visitation to seaside towns will be the return of Tunarama Festival in Eyre Peninsula, Kangaroo Island Racing Club Cup Carnival, and Cuttlefest.

Events receiving funding in the Regional Event Fund:

Event Name Region Event Dates Winter Reds Adelaide Hills 25-27 July 2025 SALA Festival Adelaide & Regions 1-31 August 2025 GROUNDED YP Art Festival Yorke Peninsula 15-24 August 2025 Flinders Ranges A Brush with Art Flinders Ranges and Outback 6 September - 12 October 2025 Parachilna Outback Beer Fest Flinders Ranges and Outback TBA Clare Valley Festival of the Lamb Clare Valley 17-21 September 2025 Grenache and Gourmet Fleurieu Peninsula 19 September - 6 October 2025 Coonawarra Cabernet Celebrations Limestone Coast 1-31 October 2025 Ceduna Oysterfest Eyre Peninsula 4-5 October 2025 Adelaide Guitar Festival Limestone Coast 10-12 October 2025 Riverland Rose and Garden Festival Riverland 10-19 October 2025 Anlaby Spring Festival Barossa 18-19 October 2025 Rodeo by the Sea Eyre Peninsula 18 October 2025 Bay to Birdwood Adelaide / Adelaide Hills 19 October 2025 Handpicked Fleurieu Peninsula 8 November 2025 Sounds in the Quarry Riverland 8 November 2025 Feast Festival Adelaide 1-25 November 2025 Bay Sheffield Adelaide 27-28 December 2025 SummerVines Fleurieu Peninsula 16-26 January 2026 Tunarama Festival Eyre Peninsula 16-18 January 2026 Kangaroo Island Racing Club Cup Carnival Kangaroo Island 19-22 February 2026 Dupang Festival Murray River, Lakes and Coorong TBA Beachport Crayfish Festival Limestone Coast 28 February 2026 Coonawarra Fringe Limestone Coast February 2026 Fringe Mount Gambier Limestone Coast February/March 2026 A Taste of The Hills Festival Adelaide Hills March 2026 Yorke Peninsula’s Saltwater Classic Yorke Peninsula 11-12 April 2026 SALT Festival Eyre Peninsula 17-26 April 2026 The Laura Fair Flinders Ranges & Outback April 2026 Wellness Wander Adelaide Hills TBA Generations In Jazz Limestone Coast 1-3 May 2026 FLAME Festival Yorke Peninsula 8-10 May 2026 Clare Valley SCA Gourmet Week Clare Valley May 2026 Cuttlefest Yorke Peninsula TBA Seaweed: A Celebration Limestone Coast 25 March – 1 April 2026 Willunga Almond Blossom Festival Fleurieu Peninsula TBC Coober Pedy Opal Festival Flinders Ranges & Outback June 2026 Gutsy Kangaroo Island Kangaroo Island June 2026 Winter Whale Festival Fleurieu Peninsula June 2026

More information: https://tourism.sa.gov.au/events/event-funding

Attributable to Minister for Tourism, Zoe Bettison

The diverse events supported in this round of the South Australian Tourism Commission’s Regional Event Fund reflect the unique qualities of our tourism regions.

We know events are key to triggering visitation and encouraging travellers to stay longer in our tourism regions, helping put dollars into the pockets of local businesses.

This will be felt in our tourism regions significantly impacted by the algal bloom, with festivals not just attracting visitors, but providing some needed community spirit.

I encourage all South Australians to check out what’s on in the regions, make a trip of it, and learn something new about your own backyard through these diverse and uniquely SA festivals.

Attributable to Molly Flanagan-Sjoberg, Arts & Cultural Facilitator for Yorke Peninsula

The SATC's Regional Event Fund has provided vital support for the expansion of our second GROUNDED festival on Yorke Peninsula.

The funding has allowed us to collaborate with SALA to a far greater extent, enabling the GROUNDED program to reach a state-wide, engaged and established art-loving audience, elevating our grassroots festival into a major creative drawcard for regional SA.

With the added pressures caused by the algal bloom it's become even more important to invite visitors to explore and enjoy our region. The festival brings people together in creative spaces where face to face conversations can occur around what is currently happening with the bloom and how we can best support each other.

There are over 30 creative workshops, 10 exhibitions, and a number of spectacular performances. From an interactive cultural experience opportunity, traditional 'creating' workshops and performances like Beating up The Beatles by Charlee Watt, plus collaborative sessions like learning sea shanties in the local pub, there's genuinely something for everyone.

GROUNDED is a perfect winter escape full of colour, creativity, and connection for our own community and our visitors.

Attributable to Judy Elliott-Maddison, Chair Flinders Ranges – A Brush with Art Inc

Support from the South Australian Tourism Commission’s Regional Event Fund has been a game-changer for A Brush with Art, allowing us to elevate our marketing, grow participation, and reach new audiences across South Australia and beyond.

The festival brings valuable visitation to towns throughout the Flinders and Southern Flinders Ranges, providing a welcome boost to local businesses, tourism operators, and communities still recovering from the impact of drought.

This year, visitors can look forward to over 50 unique art experiences across 20 locations, vibrant exhibitions, hands-on workshops, and the chance to explore the region’s breathtaking landscapes while connecting with its rich creative spirit.