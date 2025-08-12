Submit Release
Event fund celebrates SA’s tourism regions

Release date: 11/08/25

An Indigenous cultural and healing festival in the Coorong, a beer festival in the Outback, and the return of a beloved community festival are among the latest events supported by the Regional Event Fund.

The South Australian Tourism Commission’s Regional Event Fund supports the development of new and innovative regional events and growth of existing events, while driving visitation and economic stimulus across regional South Australia.

The latest round brings the total number of events and festivals supported through the Regional Event Fund in 2025-26 to 39, which will continue to showcase South Australia’s regional communities for the next year.

Events supported by the Regional Event Fund will help to draw visitors to communities significantly impacted by the algal bloom, such as GROUNDED YP Art Festival from 15-24 August, SALA Festival throughout August, and Ceduna Oysterfest in Eyre Peninsula from 4-5 October.

Continuing to encourage visitation to seaside towns will be the return of Tunarama Festival in Eyre Peninsula, Kangaroo Island Racing Club Cup Carnival, and Cuttlefest.

Events receiving funding in the Regional Event Fund:

Event Name

Region

Event Dates

Winter Reds

Adelaide Hills

25-27 July 2025

SALA Festival

Adelaide & Regions

1-31 August 2025

GROUNDED YP Art Festival

Yorke Peninsula

15-24 August 2025

Flinders Ranges A Brush with Art

Flinders Ranges and Outback

6 September - 12 October 2025

Parachilna Outback Beer Fest

Flinders Ranges and Outback

TBA

Clare Valley Festival of the Lamb

Clare Valley

17-21 September 2025

Grenache and Gourmet

Fleurieu Peninsula

19 September - 6 October 2025

Coonawarra Cabernet Celebrations

Limestone Coast

1-31 October 2025

Ceduna Oysterfest

Eyre Peninsula

4-5 October 2025

Adelaide Guitar Festival

Limestone Coast

10-12 October 2025

Riverland Rose and Garden Festival

Riverland

10-19 October 2025

Anlaby Spring Festival

Barossa

18-19 October 2025

Rodeo by the Sea

Eyre Peninsula

18 October 2025

Bay to Birdwood

Adelaide / Adelaide Hills

19 October 2025

Handpicked

Fleurieu Peninsula

8 November 2025

Sounds in the Quarry

Riverland

8 November 2025

Feast Festival

Adelaide

1-25 November 2025

Bay Sheffield

Adelaide

27-28 December 2025

SummerVines

Fleurieu Peninsula

16-26 January 2026

Tunarama Festival

Eyre Peninsula

16-18 January 2026

Kangaroo Island Racing Club Cup Carnival

Kangaroo Island

19-22 February 2026

Dupang Festival

Murray River, Lakes and Coorong

TBA

Beachport Crayfish Festival

Limestone Coast

28 February 2026

Coonawarra Fringe

Limestone Coast

February 2026

Fringe Mount Gambier

Limestone Coast

February/March 2026

A Taste of The Hills Festival

Adelaide Hills

March 2026

Yorke Peninsula’s Saltwater Classic

Yorke Peninsula

11-12 April 2026

SALT Festival

Eyre Peninsula

17-26 April 2026

The Laura Fair

Flinders Ranges & Outback

April 2026

Wellness Wander

Adelaide Hills

TBA

Generations In Jazz

Limestone Coast

1-3 May 2026

FLAME Festival

Yorke Peninsula

8-10 May 2026

Clare Valley SCA Gourmet Week

Clare Valley

May 2026

Cuttlefest

Yorke Peninsula

TBA

Seaweed: A Celebration

Limestone Coast

25 March – 1 April 2026

Willunga Almond Blossom Festival

Fleurieu Peninsula

TBC

Coober Pedy Opal Festival

Flinders Ranges & Outback

June 2026

Gutsy Kangaroo Island

Kangaroo Island

June 2026

Winter Whale Festival

Fleurieu Peninsula

June 2026

More information: https://tourism.sa.gov.au/events/event-funding

Attributable to Minister for Tourism, Zoe Bettison

The diverse events supported in this round of the South Australian Tourism Commission’s Regional Event Fund reflect the unique qualities of our tourism regions.

We know events are key to triggering visitation and encouraging travellers to stay longer in our tourism regions, helping put dollars into the pockets of local businesses.

This will be felt in our tourism regions significantly impacted by the algal bloom, with festivals not just attracting visitors, but providing some needed community spirit.

I encourage all South Australians to check out what’s on in the regions, make a trip of it, and learn something new about your own backyard through these diverse and uniquely SA festivals.

Attributable to Molly Flanagan-Sjoberg, Arts & Cultural Facilitator for Yorke Peninsula

The SATC's Regional Event Fund has provided vital support for the expansion of our second GROUNDED festival on Yorke Peninsula.

The funding has allowed us to collaborate with SALA to a far greater extent, enabling the GROUNDED program to reach a state-wide, engaged and established art-loving audience, elevating our grassroots festival into a major creative drawcard for regional SA.

With the added pressures caused by the algal bloom it's become even more important to invite visitors to explore and enjoy our region. The festival brings people together in creative spaces where face to face conversations can occur around what is currently happening with the bloom and how we can best support each other.

There are over 30 creative workshops, 10 exhibitions, and a number of spectacular performances. From an interactive cultural experience opportunity, traditional 'creating' workshops and performances like Beating up The Beatles by Charlee Watt, plus collaborative sessions like learning sea shanties in the local pub, there's genuinely something for everyone.

GROUNDED is a perfect winter escape full of colour, creativity, and connection for our own community and our visitors.

Attributable to Judy Elliott-Maddison, Chair Flinders Ranges – A Brush with Art Inc

Support from the South Australian Tourism Commission’s Regional Event Fund has been a game-changer for A Brush with Art, allowing us to elevate our marketing, grow participation, and reach new audiences across South Australia and beyond.

The festival brings valuable visitation to towns throughout the Flinders and Southern Flinders Ranges, providing a welcome boost to local businesses, tourism operators, and communities still recovering from the impact of drought.

This year, visitors can look forward to over 50 unique art experiences across 20 locations, vibrant exhibitions, hands-on workshops, and the chance to explore the region’s breathtaking landscapes while connecting with its rich creative spirit.

