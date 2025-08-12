SA to introduce mandatory training to protect and empower hospitality staff

Release date: 12/08/25

The Malinauskas Labor Government will introduce mandatory industry-wide training to combat sexual harassment and drink spiking in South Australian hospitality venues – becoming one of the first states in Australia to do so.

The State Government will introduce bystander awareness training with a discussion paper released today for industry feedback on a final model.

Currently, only New South Wales requires all hospitality staff and liquor licence holders to undertake mandatory sexual harassment and sexual violence prevention training, with reforms coming into effect in June 2025.

The expanded training is likely to cover sexual harassment, harassment and gender-based violence as well as drink spiking, with hopes it will improve safety in the hospitality industry by supporting workers to prevent and respond to instances of harassment, assault and discrimination at work with 70 per cent of hospitality workers in South Australia being women.

Last year, the Australian Hotels Association began offering training on these issues to their members, however, this move will make it mandatory right across the state.

Currently in South Australia, all staff selling or serving alcohol in a licensed venue are required to hold a valid RSA accreditation issued by a registered training organisation approved by the Liquor and Gambling Commissioner through the state’s regulator, Consumer and Business Services.

The move follows feedback received by the Equal Opportunity Commissioner, the United Workers Union and What Were You Wearing Australia including during consultation on the Late Night Code, which identified a concerning number of hospitality workers having experienced sexual harassment in their career.

The State Government expects the training to be finalised by the end of the year.

Attributable to Katrine Hildyard

Every woman has the right to feel and be safe – wherever we are, whatever we are wearing and whether we are at work or at home or out with friends.

Our venues where people gather need to be safe, equal and respectful places that everyone can enjoy – those who work in or those who attend them on a night out.

Everyone has a part to play in eliminating sexual violence and gendered violence in all its forms. Our government is determined to play ours and mandating bystander training is another way we are doing so.

I am so grateful the AHA is playing theirs too by empowering hospitality workers with an understanding of what constitutes and drives sexual violence and how to feel confident to speak up and act against it.

By implementing bystander training and fostering a culture of respect for which everyone takes responsibility, we can create safer and more respectful environments for all.

Attributable to Andrea Michaels

The Malinauskas Government is working to stamp out sexual harassment in hospitality venues with mandatory training designed to help protect staff and patrons.

South Australia is one of the first states in Australia to make training on sexual harassment mandatory for licensed venues.

Mandatory bystander training will help empower hospitality workers to better identify and respond to sexual harassment and drink spiking in their venues.

Everyone deserves to feel safe in their workplace and we want to ensure workers have the tools and the support they need to address these issues and keep themselves as well as their patrons safe.

I commend the AHA for the work they have done to support their members address this important issue and we will make sure this valuable support is available right across the state.

Attributable to Anna Moeller, Australian Hotels’ Association SA Chief Executive

Sexual harassment and any other form of anti-social behaviour is inappropriate in any workplace in any industry.

Hospitality is a broad church and whilst hotels only make up approximately 600 of the approximately 6000 venues of this kind across the state, we are proud to be at the forefront of a proactive response.

The safety of hotel staff is of paramount concern to us and bystander intervention training is very important to ensure that staff in our industry are equipped with the knowledge, tools and resources to enhance their safety while at work.

We look forward to continuing to work with the Minister in the roll out of bystander training across the state.