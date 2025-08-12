Penguin program takes out 2025 South Australian Citizen Science Awards

Release date: 12/08/25

Two citizen science projects, one which focuses on little penguins and the other on mosquito-borne illnesses, have been announced as winners of the 2025 South Australian Citizen Science Awards.

First prize of $5,000 went to The Little Penguin Volunteer Monitoring Program.

Since penguin tours of Granite Island ended in 2020, citizen scientists, all of whom are volunteers, have conducted nightly monitoring of the island, collecting data on penguin numbers, their behaviour and whereabouts.

The group has close links with Flinders University lecturer Dr Diane Colombelli-Négrel and long-time tour guide Mr Stephen Hedges, and data collected by the group inform conservation strategies.

As well as collecting data, the group educates the public about appropriate behaviour around wildlife, engaging the community through census, workshops, and outreach events.

Around 25-50 community volunteers form the group, with new recruits regularly onboarded.

At approximately 33cm high, the little penguin is the smallest penguin in the world and is only found on the southern coastlines of Australia and New Zealand.

Numbers of little penguins on Granite Island have dwindled from over a thousand to around 30 penguins in the last twenty or so years.

Finalist, the Mozzie Monitors, was awarded a prize of $2,500. The project sees citizen scientists collect data to better understand the location and abundance of mosquitos, in partnership with researchers from the University of South Australia.

Citizen scientists make routine collections in their backyards, nearby parks, or schools then photograph and upload the information to the iNaturalist site for identification.

The data help inform public health, enhance biosecurity surveillance and develop community engagement and education to prepare and protect Australians from invasive mosquitoes and mosquito-borne diseases.

Since its incarnation in 2018, Mozzie Monitors has supported the studies of PhD students and advanced the study of entomology.

Held by Inspiring South Australia, the Department for Environment and Water (DEW) and the South Australian Chapter of the Australian Citizen Science Association (ACSA), the 2025 South Australian Citizen Science Awards’ winners were announced on 8 August.

Quotes

Attributable to Susan Close

Citizen Science is a valuable way for the community to take part in projects that can make a big impact on our environment.

The Little Penguin Volunteer Mentoring Program is creating a dataset that helps ecologists understand the challenges that Granite Island’s Little Penguins face and will hopefully help to protect and rebuild the population.

The dedication and enthusiasm shown by citizen scientists is inspiring; thank you to all those taking part in projects and for putting time and energy into progressing our understanding of the world.

Attributable to Gill Peacey, Manager NPWS Community and Nature Partnerships

The Little Penguin Volunteer Monitoring Program and the Mozzie Monitors Project are two splendid examples of how citizen science can promote and increase community participation in projects that encompass quality science, engagement, and education.

The South Australian Citizen Science Awards celebrate the community’s fantastic achievements. Hopefully hearing about the award winners will inspire others to take part in citizen science projects.

The wonderful thing about citizen science is that it knows no bounds; there’s a project to suit everyone and if there’s not, go ahead and create one!