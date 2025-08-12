Financial relief flows to algae impacted businesses

Release date: 12/08/25

Immediate financial relief has begun flowing to businesses impacted by the algal bloom, thanks to the $28 million support package funded by the Malinauskas and Albanese Labor Governments.

Assistance grants are more generous than those offered during the COVID pandemic, and have been turned around quickly, well within the 15 business days committed to by the Government.

The payments come as the State Government hosts an algal bloom community forum at Semaphore, the latest in a series of events to provide updates to affected communities.

Wildwater Jetski Tours at North Haven is one of the first small businesses to receive a $10,000 Small Business Support Grant.

In addition, under the Fisheries and Aquaculture Assistance Grant, the State Government is working closely to deliver significant support of up to $100,000 for fisheries and aquaculture license holders who have either been forced to close due to the presence of brevetoxins, or who have experienced a sustained reduction in catch.

Under this grant, four businesses are currently being assessed, with one already approved for payment of $50,000.

In addition to the grants, the government has assessed and approved fishing license fee relief to 35 different operators in the charter boat, marine scalefish and oyster industries.

To be eligible for the $10,000 Small Business Support Grants, businesses are required to demonstrate a 30 per cent decline in turnover.

Eligible businesses include:

marine or coastal tourism operators

charter boat and fishing charter operators

marine-based sport and/or schools (e.g. surf school)

commercial fisheries and aquaculture licence holders

seafood processors

marine/fishing supply chain manufacturers/retailers (e.g. tackle shops, suppliers)

coastal caravan parks and camping grounds and accommodation

beachfront kiosks/cafés

In addition to the grants, the State Government is also providing financial counselling, mental health support and workforce advice to assist small businesses impacted by the harmful algal bloom to develop recovery and continuity plans, understand the short and long-term implications, and help manage financial and mental wellbeing.

Other measures being supported through the $28 million support package include:

Coastal Monitoring Network - investing in expanded early detection and monitoring of harmful algal bloom species through real time sensors (buoys), satellite imagery and oceanographic modelling, with rapid detection of harmful algal blooms and early warning systems for industry.

- investing in expanded early detection and monitoring of harmful algal bloom species through real time sensors (buoys), satellite imagery and oceanographic modelling, with rapid detection of harmful algal blooms and early warning systems for industry. New national testing laboratory in SA for harmful algal bloom and brevetoxin/biotoxin testing. Currently, samples are sent to New Zealand for analysis, resulting in delays of up to a week.

for harmful algal bloom and brevetoxin/biotoxin testing. Currently, samples are sent to New Zealand for analysis, resulting in delays of up to a week. Rapid assessment of fish stocks and fisheries to quantify impact, including modelling ecological impacts on near shore marine ecosystems and all sanctuary zones utilising remote underwater video surveys and dive surveys.

to quantify impact, including modelling ecological impacts on near shore marine ecosystems and all sanctuary zones utilising remote underwater video surveys and dive surveys. Beach clean-up funding to assist cleaning up dead fish and marine life.

to assist cleaning up dead fish and marine life. Public forums for impacted coastal communities and a trusted single point of information and contact for timely, accurate, and clear communication to industry and the public including a single phone hotline, website, consistent physical signage and information.

for impacted coastal communities and and contact for timely, accurate, and clear communication to industry and the public including a single phone hotline, website, consistent physical signage and information. Public information campaigns focused on rebuilding confidence and driving visitation to our coastal regions and marine based tourism businesses and promoting the seafood industry and benefits of recreational fishing.

focused on rebuilding confidence and driving visitation to our coastal regions and marine based tourism businesses and promoting the seafood industry and benefits of recreational fishing. Developing a dedicated harmful algal bloom response plan for future bloom events.

for future bloom events. Support for recreational fishing including installation of a recreational fishing reef, establishing a fish stocking program in freshwater bodies, opening more reservoirs to recreational fishing and boosting regional tourism with a series of fishing events and competitions.

Further details on the algal bloom, including details of business support, and attendance at community forums, visit algalbloom.sa.gov.au

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

When we announced business support grants just under a fortnight ago, we made clear we’d do everything in our power to see this support flowing quickly.

I’m pleased to report that $10,000 grants are now beginning to hit the bank accounts of businesses impacted by this algal bloom.

These payments are some of the most significant business supports in our state’s history, and eclipse the payments businesses were offered in previous disasters including the COVID pandemic.

I urge every South Australian to support our coastal communities.

Attributable to Susan Close

Businesses that rely on a healthy marine environment have been particularly affected by the bloom and this support will provide much needed help.

We are firmly committed to supporting small businesses affected by the bloom as well as investing in the science and research we need build resilience to these types of events.

Our gulfs and other marine environments are fundamental to our cultural, economic and environmental wellbeing and we need to work together to restore them and build resilience to climate change.