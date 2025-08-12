CBP officers seize over $433K in methamphetamine at Laredo Port of Entry

LAREDO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at the Laredo Port of Entry seized methamphetamine that totaled over $433,000 in street value.

“I commend our CBP officers for their exceptional vigilance and commitment to safeguarding our nation,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “Their dedication and keen attention to detail were instrumental in intercepting these dangerous narcotics before they could harm our communities.”

Packages containing 47 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Laredo Port of Entry.

The seizure occurred on Saturday, Aug. 9, at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge, when a CBP officer referred a U.S. citizen driving a 2011 Ford van for secondary inspection. Following a canine and nonintrusive inspection system examination, CBP officers discovered a total of three packages containing 47.09 pounds of alleged methamphetamine within the subject’s personal belongings.

The narcotics have a street value of $433,009.

CBP seized the narcotics and the vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations special agents arrested the driver and are investigating the seizure.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on X at @DFOLaredo on Instagram at @dfolaredo and also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.