Western National Parks Receives National Park Foundation Grant to Strengthen Philanthropic Capacity for 72 Partner Parks

Western National Parks, a nonprofit partner to the National Park Service Dineh Tah Navajo Dancers at Great Sand Dunes Park wearing colorful traditional black and red dresses and turquoise jewelry. The California Condor, one of the most iconic and critically endangered birds in North America, finds sanctuary at Pinnacles National Park.

Grant from the National Park Foundation will help WNP expand its fundraising capacity to better support 72 partner parks across 12 Western states.

This grant from the National Park Foundation helps us strengthen the behind-the-scenes work that supports our mission. It allows us to build capacity in ways that will benefit our partner parks.” — Marie Buck, President and CEO of Western National Parks

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Western National Parks (WNP) is honored to announce it has received a grant from the National Park Foundation (NPF), the official nonprofit partner of the National Park Service. This grant supports WNP’s continued mission to connect people with the nation’s cultural, historical, and natural wonders, while building sustainable support for the parks that preserve them.As part of The Campaign for National Parks, this funding will be used internally to expand WNP’s philanthropic infrastructure and efforts. By strengthening the organization’s fundraising capacity, WNP will be better equipped to increase its impact across a network of 72 partner parks in 12 Western states, ensuring that they remain responsive to both long-term priorities and emerging needs in the parks.“At Western National Parks, we know that every park holds meaning—for communities, for visitors, and for future generations,” said Marie Buck, President and CEO of Western National Parks. “This grant from the National Park Foundation helps us strengthen the behind-the-scenes work that supports our mission. It allows us to build capacity in ways that will benefit all 72 of our partner parks, helping us stay adaptable, responsive, and focused on long-term stewardship.”The grant is part of a national effort led by the National Park Foundation, in collaboration with the National Park Friends Alliance and more than 100 partner organizations. The Collective Campaign aims to raise $4.5 billion by 2028 to meet the evolving needs of our national parks, from infrastructure upgrades and historic preservation to land and wildlife conservation.“This funding provides WNP with vital resources to strategically invest in the philanthropic systems and tools that make long-term impact possible,” said Bret Muter, Director of Philanthropy and Programming at Western National Parks. “Building capacity for this important work will ultimately help us deepen our partnerships with, and provide more support to, our national partner parks throughout the West.” Together with NPF and their fellow partners, WNP will continue to play a role in building a more resilient and inclusive future for national parks and the communities who depend on them.To learn more about Western National Parks or to get involved in supporting your public lands, visit wnp.org ###ABOUT WESTERN NATIONAL PARKSWestern National Parks is a nonprofit partner to the National Park Service, supporting education, interpretation, research, and community engagement at more than 70 national parks across the American West. Since 1938, WNP has provided over $162 million in aid to national parks. Learn more at www.wnp.org -End-

