McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park Marks 50 Years with a Spectacular Golden Jubilee Celebration

Beloved Scottsdale destination honors five decades of memories with music, family fun, and a dazzling drone light show

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park, a cherished community landmark since 1975, is thrilled to announce a free, family-friendly event commemorating its Golden Jubilee —a milestone celebrating five decades of joy, nostalgia, and countless memories made on its rails.On Saturday, October 4, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., the park invites visitors of all ages to enjoy an unforgettable afternoon blossoming into a dazzling evening, packed with entertainment, tribute, and innovation.For 50 years, MSRP has served as more than a recreational destination—it has been a heartwarming backdrop for birthday parties, school field trips, holiday festivities, and cherished family moments. This milestone is a tribute to the McCormick-Stillman family’s vision, the tireless dedication of staff and volunteers, and the overwhelming support of the Scottsdale community."This anniversary is more than a celebration of the past—it’s about honoring the community that has kept the park’s spirit alive for half a century and looking ahead to the joy we’ll bring to future generations," said Darryl Grimes, Operations Supervisor at MSRP.Attendees can expect an action-packed lineup of attractions and performances:Bounce houses, face painting, balloon artists, and tasty local food trucksLive music featuring Rhythm Edition (Top 40), Rock Lobster (’80s rock), Tribute to Funk and Soul (’70s funk), and culminating in a headlining set by fan-favorite The JJ’s Band (Top 40)A tribute to the McCormick-Stillman family in recognition of their foundational roleThe park’s first-ever drone light show—a breathtaking high-tech finale to the eveningA nostalgic ride aboard the Paradise & Pacific Railroad, plus train and carousel rides available for just $3 each ($0 for children under two with a paying adult)Beer and wine available for purchase; no outside alcohol allowed, and cooler checks will be conducted upon entryCommemorative 50th anniversary t-shirts available for saleThis celebration has even greater meaning as it follows numerous enhancements to the park—including the new indoor Roundhouse play area, a 5,000-square-foot splash pad, and a revitalized entry plaza designed to welcome families with shade, art, and vibrant landscaping. These improvements ensure the park continues to captivate new generations for decades to come.About McCormick-Stillman Railroad ParkMcCormick-Stillman Railroad Park is a 30-acre community landmark in Scottsdale, Arizona, offering historic train and carousel rides, museums, model railroad displays, interactive play areas, and year-round family programming. Established in 1975 through the generosity of the McCormick family and Guy Stillman, the park is operated by the City of Scottsdale and has become a premier destination where history, education, and recreation come together. With a mission to preserve heritage while creating memorable experiences, the park continues to inspire joy and connection for visitors of all ages.For press inquiries, interviews, or further information, please contact Vicki Diaz at vicki@ideascollide.com.

