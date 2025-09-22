Submit Release
Award-Winning National Parks Documentary Out There Comes to Tucson’s Fox Theatre

Poster for Out There: A National Parks Story, an award-winning documentary about America’s national parks, screening at Fox Tucson Theatre October 23

A one-night-only cinematic journey with live music, filmmaker Q&A, and a celebration of America’s public lands.

— Event's Presenter - Western National Parks
— Event's Presenter - Western National Parks
TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Out There: A National Parks Story — an acclaimed documentary that has captivated audiences nationwide — is coming to Tucson for a one-night-only screening at the historic Fox Tucson Theatre on October 23.

The film follows director Brendan Hall and a childhood friend on a journey that began as a summer road trip and grew into a seven-year, 10,000-mile odyssey across America’s national parks. With breathtaking cinematography, intimate interviews, and an original score by composer Elizabeth P.W., Out There reveals the parks as more than landscapes — they are places of reflection, resilience, and connection across generations and cultures.

This special Tucson event is more than a screening: it’s an immersive evening that celebrates the enduring power of America’s public lands.

Event Details

6:00 PM — Doors open. Guests can browse a curated shopping experience from The National Parks Store and connect with representatives from the National Park Service and other community partners working in support of our national parks. All purchases support 72 national park sites across the West.

7:00 PM — Composer Elizabeth P.W. performs live, setting the stage with the evocative music that shapes the film’s emotional landscape.

Following the screening — Filmmaker Brendan Hall joins the audience for an engaging Q&A conversation.

Presented by Western National Parks at the Fox Tucson Theatre, this event promises not only a cinematic experience but also a community celebration of the natural and cultural wonders that inspire and unite us all.

For tickets visit https://foxtucson.com/event/out-there/.

About Western National Parks

Since 1938, as an official nonprofit partner of the National Park Service, Western National Parks has inspired connections to national parks through education, community engagement, interpretive retail, and philanthropic support. By enriching visitor experiences and raising support for parks, WNP helps ensure these special places thrive for generations to come. To learn more, visit http://wnp.org.

Karem Planas
Ideas Collide
+1 480-227-4557
email us here

You just read:

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Environment, Movie Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry


