Ascension Recovery Services names Nick Motu VP Biz Dev, Darcy Brazzle VP Quality/Compliance & Paige Bottom VP Operations

Ascension Recovery Services

Hires strengthen Ascension’s growth strategy and commitment to exceptional care

These appointments reflect Ascension’s focus on expanding access to recovery services while holding the highest standards for quality, accountability, and partnership.” — Douglas M. Leech

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ascension Recovery Services , a national leader in behavioral health consulting, management, and program development, focused on substance use disorder today announced three key executive appointments that strengthen the organization in support of an aggressive growth strategy and commitment to exceptional, compliant care. Nick Motu has been named vice president of business development; Darcy L. Brazzle, MBA, has been named vice president of quality, health plan contracting & chief compliance officer; and Paige Bottom, MBA, has been named vice president of operations.“These appointments reflect Ascension’s focus on expanding access to recovery services while holding the highest standards for quality, accountability, and partnership,” said Douglas M. Leech, founder and chief executive officer, Ascension Recovery Services. “Nick brings decades of success in building strategic alliances and driving growth in behavioral health, Darcy is a nationally recognized compliance and quality leader with deep experience guiding organizations through regulatory complexity and accreditation excellence, and Paige is an accomplished operational executive known for building high-performing teams and leading complex, multi-site treatment organizations through growth and transformation. Combined, they are critical to advancing Ascension’s mission and scaling our impact.”A seasoned executive with more than 30 years of leadership experience, Motu joins Ascension Recovery Services with a track record of launching and growing behavioral health ventures, building high-impact partnerships, and positioning organizations for sustained expansion. Motu spent over 20 years in Executive Leadership at the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation where he led business development and marketing as CMO and most recently, served as chief of staff at Christie Campus Health (CCH) a rapidly scaling behavioral health startup serving nearly one million college students nationwide. In his new role, Motu will lead Ascension’s strategic relationship portfolio, including partnerships with health systems, payors, community organizations, and mission-aligned stakeholders to expand access, improve outcomes, and drive responsible growth.Darcy Brazzle brings more than two decades of progressive leadership in behavioral healthcare compliance, quality improvement, enterprise risk management, and operational oversight. She is widely recognized for leading organizations through high-stakes regulatory environments and complex accreditation processes with consistency and excellence. In her new role, Brazzle will lead Ascension’s system-wide quality strategy, health plan contracting, and compliance infrastructure—ensuring clinical excellence, strong payor partnerships, and adherence to all federal, state, and accreditation standards.Paige Bottom joins Ascension Recovery Services with 25 years of healthcare and behavioral health operations leadership, recognized for guiding multi-site organizations through expansion, de novo launches, and performance turnarounds while improving both financial and patient outcomes. As Vice President of Operations, Bottom will oversee Ascension’s operational strategy and execution across partner programs, focusing on scalable growth,service excellence, regulatory best practices, and high-performing, mission-driven teams.About Ascension Recovery ServicesAscension Recovery Services (ARS) is a national leader in behavioral health program development and management, partnering investors, hospitals, health systems, government entities, non-profit treatment organizations and tribal lands to accelerate the creation and operation of high-impact substance use disorder (SUD) and mental health treatment programs. As the nation’s first Substance Use Disorder Management Services Organization (SUD-MSO), ARS integrates capital planning, facility design, licensure and accreditation, staffing, payer contracting, marketing, and long-term management into a single, scalable model. With more than a decade of experience and projects spanning 80 organizations across 35 states, ARS supports every level of care—including Residential Treatment Centers, Intensive Outpatient Programs, Partial Hospitalization Programs, Sober Living Homes, and hospital-based treatment lines—delivering measurable clinical and financial results for its partners. Headquartered in Morgantown, West Virginia and backed by RCap Equity Partners, ARS combines financial expertise, clinical excellence, and compassionate leadership to expand access to sustainable recovery nationwide.

