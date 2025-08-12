ElevatIQ Recognizes Rootstock Cloud ERP as a Strong Fit for Project Manufacturers

Rootstock Cloud ERP Logo

Rootstock ERP equips manufacturers and distributors with the agility, control, and innovation they need to thrive in complex environments.” — Rick Berger, CEO of Rootstock Software

SAN RAMON, CA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rootstock Software, a recognized leader in cloud ERP for product-based companies, today announced that independent research firm ElevatIQ has recognized Rootstock ERP as a strong fit for project manufacturing firms.Project manufacturers face some of the most complex production challenges in the industrial sector—from long-lead procurement to managing inventory across multiple concurrent jobs. Yet many ERP systems lack the flexibility and visibility required to support these dynamic environments, often forcing companies to rely on spreadsheets and disconnected tools to bridge critical gaps.“This research reinforces what our customers already know—Rootstock ERP ( https://www.rootstock.com/manufacturing-erp-software/ ) equips product companies, like manufacturers and distributors, with the agility, control, and innovation they need to thrive in complex environments,” said Rick Berger , CEO of Rootstock Software. “We’ve built a Cloud ERP that supports every stage of the project lifecycle—from planning through post-sales service—and we’re committed to continuously innovating our ERP to meet the demands of the market.”ElevatIQ conducted an extensive capabilities analysis to assess Rootstock’s fit for project manufacturing. The analysis—based on a detailed RFI and customized demos—validates that Rootstock delivers deep functionality across complex quoting, long-lead planning, inventory pegging, and project-level cost control.“Rootstock Cloud ERP stands out for its Salesforce-native architecture , early adoption of AI-driven innovations, and its focus on addressing key pain points in project manufacturing,” said Sam Gupta ( https://www.linkedin.com/in/samguptausa/ ), Principal Analyst at ElevatIQ. “Rootstock tackles critical gaps—like real-time visibility and supply chain coordination—while unifying operational, financial, and customer-facing workflows to deliver greater flexibility and control.”According to the ElevatIQ’s research note , Rootstock’s key strengths include:• SUPPORT FOR COMPLEX PROJECT WORKFLOWS: Rootstock ERP enables long-lead material planning, pegged inventory allocation, and deep BOM management—capabilities often missing in competing ERP solutions.• MIXED-MODE MANUFACTURING FLEXIBILITY: The solution distinguishes between make-to-order and make-to-stock workflows, improving planning accuracy and reducing manual intervention.• REAL-TIME PROJECT COST TRACKING: Project managers gain instant access to project-level cost data within the Rootstock interface, eliminating the need to toggle between systems.• MILESTONE-BASED FINANCIAL LOGIC (on Roadmap): Rootstock is building native support for prepayments and retainers tied directly to project financials, further aligning ERP with project execution.• INTEGRATED SUPPLY PLANNING ACROSS BUSINESS UNITS: With unified inventory and intelligent MRP logic, Rootstock helps organizations better manage project, service, and spare parts operations.Beyond the core requirements above, ElevatIQ also noted several platform advantages that reinforce Rootstock’s strength for complex project manufacturing environments:• CAD and PLM integration via CADLink for hybrid and concurrent design workflows.• Flexible engineering change notice (ECN) enforcement for both regulated and non-regulated environments.• Support for Kanban inventory workflows and lean practices.• Built-in warranty, RMA, and post-sales service capabilities.• Multi-tier customer hierarchy management and traceability.To obtain the full ElevatIQ research note and learn how Rootstock ERP supports project manufacturers, visit: https://clouderp.rootstock.com/elevatiq-capability-confirmation-research-note ABOUT ELEVATIQElevatIQ ( https://www.elevatiq.com/ ) is an independent, vendor-agnostic research and advisory firm specializing in enterprise software validation and selection. Its Capability Confirmation Research Notes help buyers make confident, informed decisions with trusted third-party insight.ABOUT ROOTSTOCKRootstock Software ( https://www.rootstock.com/ ) provides the leading ERP for product companies, empowering manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors to turbocharge their operations. Natively built on the Salesforce Platform ( https://www.rootstock.com/salesforce-for-manufacturing/ ), Rootstock is a modern, future-proof ERP with a fresh user experience. Users appreciate Rootstock’s focus on customer success and its AI capabilities that offer a human-first approach. IT teams value Rootstock’s platform as it minimizes the need to coordinate complex customizations and third-party integrations. All of these factors have contributed to delighted customers. As Rootstock continues to grow, stay tuned to the company's latest LinkedIn posts ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/2389168/admin/feed/posts/ ).

