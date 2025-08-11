Saskatchewan Wildfire Update August 11

CANADA, August 12 - Released on August 11, 2025

As of 10:30 a.m. on Monday, August 11, there are 87 active wildfires in Saskatchewan. Of those active fires, six are categorized as contained, 17 are not contained, 45 are ongoing assessments, and 19 are listed as protecting values.

Nine communities are currently under an evacuation order: Resort Subdivision of Lac La Plonge; La Plonge Reserve; Northern Hamlet of Jans Bay; Patuanak/English River First Nation; Northern Village of Pinehouse; Canoe Lake Cree First Nation/Canoe Narrows; Resort Subdivision of Little Amyot Lake, as well as priority individuals from the Northern Village of Beauval; and, Île-à-la-Crosse.

A full list of evacuated communities can be found on the Active Evacuations webpage.

Any evacuees should register through the Sask Evac Web Application and then call 1-855-559-5502 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to have their needs assessed for additional assistance. Individuals who need help registering through the application can call the 855 line for assistance.

Evacuees supported by the Canadian Red Cross should call 1-800-863-6582.

Weekend rainfall has minor impact on wildfires

Although there were periods of rainfall in the north this past weekend, the heavier rainfall was located in the south. Large fuels such as logs, stumps and tree trunks remain prevalent in the north with the recent rainfall having only a minor impact.

Given the current conditions, the fire ban will remain in place. Local conditions will continue to be monitored.

The fire ban encompasses the area north of the provincial forest boundary up to the Churchill River. The fire ban prohibits open fires, controlled burns and fireworks in the designated boundary. This includes provincial parks, provincial recreation sites and the Northern Saskatchewan Administrative District within those boundaries.

A map with fire ban boundaries can be found in the interactive fire ban map.

