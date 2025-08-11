Texas Opens Nominations For The 42nd Annual Governor’s Volunteer Awards

TEXAS, August 11 - August 11, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Nominations are now being accepted for the 42nd Annual Governor's Volunteer Awards. Administered by the OneStar Foundation, the Governor’s Volunteer Awards are an opportunity for the State of Texas to honor exemplary individuals who have demonstrated exceptional dedication to improving their communities through outstanding service and volunteering.



“Every day, Texans from all walks of life give their time and talents to lift up their neighbors and strengthen the fabric of our communities,” said First Lady Cecilia Abbott. “Greg and I are continually moved by the powerful stories of service we see across the state. Texans are encouraged to celebrate outstanding individuals and organizations whose compassion and leadership are a testament to the Texas spirit by nominating them for an Annual Governor's Volunteer Award.”



“As we launch the 42nd Governor’s Volunteer Awards, we are proud to recognize the everyday heroes who remind us that service is not only an action but a legacy,” said OneStar President and CEO Chris Bugbee. “Through this partnership with the Governor and First Lady, we celebrate the perseverance, generosity, and impact of Texans who are building stronger, more connected communities across our state.”



Nominations are open in nine categories:

Governor’s Lifetime Achievement Award

First Lady’s Rising Star Award

Volunteer of the Year Award

Volunteer Family of the Year Award

Community Champion Award

Education Champion Award

Corporate Champion Award

Rebuild Texas Disaster Impact Award

AmeriCorps Legacy of Service Award



To submit a nomination and view award category descriptions, eligibility guidelines, and the submission deadline, visit onestarfoundation.org/governors-volunteer-awards.



Awardees will be honored during National Volunteer Month in April 2026 at the Governor’s Mansion during an awards ceremony hosted by First Lady Abbott, Honorary Chair of the Governor’s Volunteer Awards.

