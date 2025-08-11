Governor Abbott Activates State Emergency Response Resources Ahead Of Severe Storm Threat

TEXAS, August 11 - August 11, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to activate state emergency response resources ahead of severe storms expected to impact Northwest and Southeast Texas through mid-week.



"Texas continues to closely monitor conditions as severe weather moves across our state,” said Governor Abbott. "We stand ready to deploy all necessary resources to protect communities from anticipated flash flooding and heavy rains. Texans are urged to heed the guidance from state and local officials and monitor local forecasts to avoid driving into flooded areas. Remember: Turn Around, Don’t Drown.”



According to the National Weather Service, a storm system moving across the state may generate severe thunderstorms with potential to cause flash flooding beginning tonight. This threat is anticipated across the Northwest Texas region, including the Panhandle, and is expected to shift toward North Texas as we reach the middle portion of the week. Additionally, the National Weather Service is monitoring a threat of heavy rain that could cause flash flooding in the Southeast corner of the state this evening.



At the Governor’s direction, the following state emergency response resources are available to support local severe weather response operations:

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force 1): Swiftwater Rescue Boat Squads to assist with flood rescues

Texas Department of Transportation: Personnel monitoring road conditions

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Game Wardens, rescue boat teams, and helicopters with hoist capability to assist with flood rescues

Texas Department of Public Safety: Helicopters with hoist capabilities, Texas Highway Patrol Troopers, and the Tactical Marine Unit

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service: Disaster Assessment and Recovery Agents as well as County Extension Agents to support agricultural and livestock needs

Texas Department of State Health Services (Texas Emergency Medical Task Force): Severe Weather Support Packages consisting of medics, ambulances, and all-terrain vehicles

Public Utility Commission of Texas: Power outage monitoring and coordination with utility providers

Railroad Commission of Texas: Monitoring of the state's natural gas supply and communication with the oil and gas industry

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality: Air/water/wastewater monitoring



This preparedness posture comes as Texas continues to support recovery and rebuilding efforts following recent flooding across the state.



Texans are reminded to stay informed, follow directions from local officials, make an emergency plan, and pack an emergency supply kit. Texans can find severe weather safety tips online at TexasReady.gov, check road conditions at DriveTexas.org, and access flood information at TexasFlood.org. All-hazards preparedness tips can be found at tdem.texas.gov/prepare.

