I-70 Fatal in Emery County

On Sunday, August 10, 2025, at 1:10 pm, A 2017 Volvo Semi was eastbound near milepost 142. The Volvo was traveling too fast to navigate the turn in the road and struck the center barrier. The semi continued eastbound to the Ghost Rock view area exit. It took this exit, and was still traveling too fast to navigate the exit. The semi then overturned, crossing the gore and came to rest on its top in the eastbound on-ramp of the rest area. The driver of the Volvo was partially ejected and died on the scene.

Pictures will be added when next of kin have been notified.

