Governor Henry McMaster's Schedule: Monday, August 11, 2025
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster's schedule for Monday, August 11, 2025, includes the following:
Monday, August 11 at 2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster will present the Order of the Palmetto to Dr. Susan Elkins, Statehouse, first floor lobby, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.
Monday, August 11 at 5:30 PM: Gov. McMaster will speak at the Grand Opening of the MUSC Health Jean and Hugh K. Leatherman Behavioral Care Pavilion, 121 East Cedar Street, Florence, S.C.
