Arclin expanding Dillon County operations

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Arclin, a materials science company, today announced it is expanding its operations in Dillon County. The company’s more than $60 million investment will create over 30 new jobs.

Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, Arclin is a provider of building solutions and polymer technologies for industries including agriculture, construction, electronics, energy, pharmaceuticals and more. The company operates manufacturing facilities and offices throughout the U.S. and Canada and manufactures for customers worldwide.

The expansion will add 60,000 square feet and a new production line to Arclin’s existing facility, located at 219 Harllees Bridge Road in Dillon, to meet increased customer and market demand.

Operations are expected to be online in July 2026. Individuals interested in joining the Arclin team should visit the company’s careers page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project. The council also awarded a $250,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant to Dillon County to assist with the costs of site preparation and building construction.

QUOTES

“We are pleased to be expanding our Dillon, S.C., facility, which builds on the success we’ve experienced in this location since 2022. We are proud to be a part of this community and are excited to continue growing alongside our valuable partners, unlocking a brighter future for everyone.” -Arclin President and Chief Executive Officer Bradley Bolduc



“By investing more than $60 million in Dillon County, Arclin is strengthening its commitment to South Carolina and deepening its impact on the local community. We applaud the success Arclin has achieved in our state and are proud to celebrate this expansion along with the 30 new jobs it will bring.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“It is always exciting to see an existing company grow and invest in our state and our people. We look forward to continuing to support Arclin as it furthers its legacy in one of our state’s rural communities, creating additional opportunities in Dillon County and beyond.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Dillon County Council is ecstatic about Arclin’s decision to expand their current operations in Dillon County. We believe an existing industry expansion is one of the highest compliments a county can receive simply because the company has experienced the ability to flourish in an atmosphere we’ve strived hard to create. In Arclin’s case, the company enjoys several successful locations in the USA, and Dillon County was favorably awarded the selection. We will remain vigilant in our efforts to constantly create conducive environments for Arclin and all of our existing industry to thrive in.” -Dillon County Council Chairman Stevie Grice

FIVE FAST FACTS