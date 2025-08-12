The Pipeline Group Named to the Inc. 5000 List for Fifth Consecutive Year

The Pipeline Group were ranked No. 4064 Among America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

To be named to the Inc. 5000 for the fifth year in a row is a testament to the dedication, innovation, and hard work of our global team” — Ken Jisser, Founder & CEO at The Pipeline Group

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Pipeline Group has been ranked No. 4064 on the prestigious 2025 Inc. 5000 list , recognizing the fastest-growing private companies in America. This marks the fifth consecutive year The Pipeline Group has earned a spot on the list, a rare achievement that underscores the company’s sustained growth and industry leadership.Of the tens of thousands of companies that have applied to the Inc. 5000 over the years, only a fraction have made the list more than once. 3.5% percent have made the list five times, with less than 1% achieving this feat in consecutive years as The Pipeline Group has.The Inc. 5000 list celebrates entrepreneurial success stories from across the nation, highlighting companies that have demonstrated exceptional revenue growth and resilience. Alumni of the list include household names like Microsoft, Pandora, and Under Armour, companies that began as visionary startups and grew to shape their industries.“To be named to the Inc. 5000 for the fifth year in a row is a testament to the dedication, innovation, and hard work of our global team,” said Ken Jisser, Founder & CEO of The Pipeline Group. “In a constantly changing business landscape, we’ve remained focused on delivering exceptional pipeline generation for our clients, that same consistency has fueled our growth year after year.”The Pipeline Group specializes in delivering their proprietary “ SDR-as-a-Service ” model, combining outsourced Business Development Representative (BDR) teams with management, strategy and proprietary data to deliver consistent pipeline generation. Serving clients worldwide, the company deploys in-market teams that generate high-quality sales opportunities which drive growth for hundreds of B2B SaaS clients.The complete list of Inc. 5000 honorees has been published at Inc.com today, and will be featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine.For more information about The Pipeline Group and its services, please visit https://www.thepipelinegroup.io or contact sales@thepipelinegroup.io.About The Pipeline GroupThe Pipeline Group is the premier global workforce specializing in remote Sales Development Representatives (SDRs) for B2B technology companies. Our comprehensive solution integrates data, content, proprietary technology, and market-aligned best practices supported by expertly trained SDRs. We drive substantial business growth by accelerating pipeline development. Our expertise lies in launching new products, fueling growth for emerging companies, and addressing SDR attrition through our temp-to-perm options.About Inc.Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com

