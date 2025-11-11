The Pipeline Group Named an Inc. 2025 Power Partner, Following Five Consecutive Years on the Inc. 5000 List

The Pipeline Group, a global leader in outsourced business development and pipeline generation, has been recognized by Inc. Magazine as a 2025 Power Partner.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Pipeline Group , a global leader in outsourced business development and pipeline generation, has been recognized by Inc. Magazine as a 2025 Power Partner, a distinction honoring B2B organizations that drive extraordinary impact for their clients.This recognition comes on the heels of The Pipeline Group’s inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list for the fifth consecutive year, marking the company as one of America’s fastest-growing private companies and reaffirming its position as a trusted partner for businesses seeking scalable, data-driven growth.“Being named as an Inc. Power Partner is an incredible milestone." said Ken Jisser, CEO of The Pipeline Group . “We've had an incredible year already for growth and awards, hiring at the fastest rate we ever have and winning our fifth consecutive Inc. 5000 award earlier this year. This recognition reflects our team’s relentless commitment to performance, transparency, and partnership. Our growth has always been grounded in one goal: to help our clients build scalable, predictable revenue engines that fuel lasting success.”Global Impact Through Human Expertise and Data InsightLeveraging insights drawn from data across hundreds of B2B organizations, The Pipeline Group combines analytics with human expertise to unlock growth opportunities for clients worldwide. Its model continues to set the benchmark for outsourced business development, transforming sales performance through precision execution and partnership-driven collaboration.The 2025 Inc. Power Partner list will be featured on Inc.com , where millions of entrepreneurs and business leaders turn for guidance, growth, and inspiration. The honor reflects The Pipeline Group’s standing as one of the most trusted and effective growth partners in the industry.About The Pipeline GroupThe Pipeline Group is the premier global workforce specializing in remote Sales Development Representatives (SDRs) for B2B technology companies. Our comprehensive solution integrates data, content, proprietary technology, and market-aligned best practices supported by expertly trained SDRs. We drive substantial business growth by accelerating pipeline development. Our expertise lies in launching new products, fueling growth for emerging companies, and addressing SDR attrition through our temp-to-perm options.About Inc.Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com Media Contact:Trish Plumm-Alberstricia@thepipelinegroup.ioWant to see why B2B tech trusts us to scale their pipeline? Lets Talk.

