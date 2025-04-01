The Pipeline Group Named to Inc.’s 2025 Pacific List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies for 5th Consecutive Year

A leader in B2B pipeline generation, this recognition follows TPG's recent inclusion in the 2024 Inc. 5000 list and cements their industry-leading reputation.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Pipeline Group , a leader in B2B pipeline generation, has been recognized by Inc. as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the Pacific for the fifth consecutive year, ranking #98 on the 2025 Inc. Regionals: Pacific list . This achievement follows the company’s recent inclusion in the 2024 Inc. 5000 list of America’s Fastest Growing Companies —further solidifying TPG’s reputation as a transformative force in predictable pipeline growth.“Being named to the Inc. Regionals: Pacific list for the fifth year in a row is a testament to our relentless focus on data-driven, scalable pipeline generation” said Ken Jisser, CEO of The Pipeline Group. “At TPG, we’re not just filling funnels—we’re building predictable revenue engines that drive tangible business outcomes for over 100 B2B tech companies. This recognition is a reflection of the incredible trust of our clients and the unwavering dedication of our team. I couldn’t be prouder of what we’re building together.”The companies featured on the Inc. Regionals: Pacific list between 2021 and 2023 collectively achieved a median growth rate of 124%, adding 7,947 jobs and $5.6 billion to the region’s economy.The Pipeline Group helps B2B tech companies scale pipeline fast through their SDR-as-a-Service model. Their model combines experienced SDR talent, a purpose-built proprietary technology stack, a rigorous management and quality control setup, and integrated data services. This approach drives measurable outcomes for The Pipeline Group’s clients, including 10x more sales activity, 2x to 4x higher performance than traditional SDR teams, and an average 3.5x ROI per SDR across its client base.For more information about The Pipeline Group, Inc. and its services, please visit https://www.thepipelinegroup.io or contact sales@thepipelinegroup.io.About The Pipeline Group, Inc.The Pipeline Group, Inc. is the premier global workforce specializing in remote Sales Development Representatives (SDRs) for B2B technology companies. Our comprehensive solution integrates data, content, proprietary technology, and market-aligned best practices supported by expertly trained SDRs. We drive substantial business growth by accelerating pipeline development. Our expertise lies in launching new products, fueling growth for emerging companies, and addressing SDR attrition through our temp-to-perm options.About Inc.Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com

