Concours at Sunset Brings Rare Cars and Elite Brands Together in Las Vegas

Jewel Exotics presents Concours at Sunset September 20th in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On September 20, 2025, Jewel Exotics will host the inaugural Concours at Sunset, an intimate and highly curated gathering of 30 rare and exotic automobiles, held at the prestigious Red Rock Country Club. Designed for the city’s most discerning collectors, entrepreneurs, and tastemakers, the event blends automotive artistry, fine living, and high-level networking in an unforgettable desert sunset setting.This year’s Premier Sponsors include:Jewel Homes – Founded by acclaimed photographer Peter Lik, Jewel Homes is known for designing and building architecturally stunning, modern luxury residences. Each property is a showcase of natural materials, refined finishes, and advanced home automation — setting a new standard for elevated living in Las Vegas.Rare Motors Co – A distinctive concept that merges a specialty coffee shop with a curated automotive experience, Rare Motors Co has quickly become a cultural hub for car enthusiasts, creatives, and those who appreciate both craftsmanship and community.Helios – A premier luxury lounge and social destination in Las Vegas, known for its sophisticated atmosphere and exceptional guest experience.Supporting Sponsors — Vegas Auto Gallery, IS Luxury, Wells Fargo Advisors (Office of Steven Tann), and Raich Law — each bring their own expertise and reputation, contributing to the exclusivity and caliber of the evening.Guests will arrive via private valet and be welcomed into an environment curated for connection — where supercars and hypercars serve as the backdrop to live music, premium spirits, brand activations, and conversations among the city’s most influential figures.“Concours at Sunset is about more than beautiful cars,” said Blake Lazar, Founder of Jewel Exotics and host of the event. “It’s about bringing together brands and individuals who set the standard for excellence, and creating a space where those worlds intersect.”Attendance is by invitation only.For showcasing inquiries or media access, please contact info@concoursatsunset.com

